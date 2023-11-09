How Britney Spears' Son Jayden Federline Felt About Her Controversial Conservatorship

In 2004, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's relationship began in earnest when their eyes met at a club, and the two instantly fell in love. Just three months later, they tied the knot. Things only got more serious from there as the couple welcomed their first son, Sean Preston, in 2005 and their second, Jayden James, in 2006. Unfortunately, a few months after Jayden's birth, Spears filed for divorce. In 2008, Federline admitted to People that having kids so quickly during their already whirlwind courtship altered their relationship dynamics, explaining, "It's hard enough to be in a marriage, and then have a kid, then kids, it changes everything."

He continued, "For me, I'd become more concerned with my children. Not that I ignored Britney, but my kids are always most important." Initially, they agreed to joint custody, but Federline was granted full custody in 2008 after Spears had a mental breakdown and refused to return the boys to him. Following the incident, she was taken to hospital and held under a 5150 psychiatric hold as professionals assessed her mental state.

Later that same month, she wound up under the same hold again, and after that, the pop star was placed under the temporary conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears. However, it ended up lasting over 13 years and only culminated after a grueling legal battle in 2021. Since then, many Britney fans haven't taken a kind view towards Jamie, but the singer's youngest son believes his grandfather had only the best intentions.