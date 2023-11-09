Times Pete Davidson Has Been Open About His Mental Health Struggles

This article contains discussions of mental health and suicide.

Comedian Pete Davidson has had quite the career. He first appeared on MTV's comedy series, "Failosophy," in 2013 before moving on to his long-running role on "Saturday Night Live" in 2014, which lasted eight seasons. Davidson has also been involved in relationships with several famous women. Still, even with such great opportunities, the actor has openly struggled with his mental health for many years, with Davidson even discussing his issues in his stand-up material.

Additionally, the "SNL" alum has also been open with his fans about his past drug use. While he was originally prescribed medical marijuana to ease the symptoms of his Crohn's Disease, Davidson has also admitted to using the medical anesthetic, ketamine, for years. Much of his battles with substance abuse and mental health can be attributed to losing his father, Scott Davidson, in the 2001 World Trade Center attacks.

Davidson has sought help in rehab several times, his most recent stint at the time of writing being in June 2023. While it seems the "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" star is doing better, this is something he continues to be vocal about.