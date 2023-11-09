Princess Diana Reportedly Soured A Royal Christmas Dinner With A Single Question

For some of us, Christmas can be a fun excuse to get in some quality time with our loved ones. For others, it's a rather tedious exercise because we're forced to be around people we don't actually want to see. But for Diana, Princess of Wales, it was a bit of an awkward mess right from the start. Like almost everything else with the royal family, Christmas is a carefully planned affair that features some very weird holiday traditions.

Things got off to a relatively normal start as the family gathered at the Sandringham estate to celebrate the festive season. But unlike the rest of the world, the royals open their presents on Christmas Eve. Given their insanely lavish lifestyle, you might assume that the gifts are something important like family heirlooms or jewels that come with hefty price tags when in reality, they are strictly meant to be gag gifts only.

Sadly, everyone seemingly forgot to inform the newlywed Diana of the tradition, so she bought normal gifts like cashmere sweaters and sadly went home with silly presents like a toilet paper cover. The following year, she came prepared and gave Sarah, Duchess of York, a leopard-print bath mat. Everything went well until one fateful Christmas when Diana reportedly asked a question about the monarchy's efficacy in a room full of royalty.