The 14 Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2023 CMA Awards

The 2023 CMA Awards have arrived, and of course, that means that country music's biggest stars hit the red carpet. If you know anything about the world of country music, then you probably know that the genre's stars seldom shy away from expressing themselves through what they wear. Bold choices, major fashion statements, and of course, plenty of cowboy hats grace the red carpet for every country music event. Each year, the CMA Awards are an event full of memorable fashion risks. While plenty of risks pay off, others stick around in our memories for less flattering reasons.

This year's CMAs were no exception to the trend of wild, over-the-top, and unexpected fashion choices. And, it seems that more stars than ever managed to leave us truly shocked at their wild ensembles. Plenty of folks went in hoping to be named one of the best country artists of the year. Still, some managed to take home another special prize: the worst dressed at the 2023 CMA Awards.