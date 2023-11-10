The Actor Barbra Streisand Says Was Convinced She Wanted To Have An Affair

During Barbra Streisand's directorial debut with the 1983 musical "Yentl," a surprising romantic subplot unfolded off-screen — or at least that's what Streisand claims her co-star, Mandy Patinkin, hoped for.

Streisand not only directed but also wrote the script and starred as Yentl, a Jewish girl impersonating a boy to pursue religious education. She shared the screen with Patinkin, cast as Avigdor, the character Yentl falls in love with. While their on-screen chemistry was evident, Patinkin reportedly had hopes for a more romantic connection behind the scenes. Streisand, in her memoir "My Name Is Barbra," wrote that Patinkin, renowned for his role in "Criminal Minds," approached her romantically under the impression that she wanted to have an affair with him. Patinkin, though, did not become a part of Streisand's relationship history. At the time "Yentl" was filmed, Streisand was involved with Jon Peters, the producer of "A Star Is Born," while Patinkin was already married to his current wife, Kathryn Grody.

Patinkin and Streisand were good friends at the time. When Patinkin's first child was born around the same time "Yentl" was in production, Streisand sent a silver Tiffany spoon as a gift with the inscription "From Your Auntie Yentl," Patinkin told The New Yorker. Streisand wrote that the two managed to move past the incident, though she opted to curtail their characters' love story in the film as a result.