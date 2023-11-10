What Life Is Like For Chanel Iman Today

Former Victoria's Secret Angel and renowned supermodel Chanel Iman has conquered the pages of Vogue, high-fashion runways, and movies and TV (including a stint as a guest judge on "America's Next Top Model"). But the top model world is anything but easy, however it might look. While juggling her continuing career gracing magazine covers, Chanel has navigated her public split from Sterling Shepard, bringing a new set of challenges for her and her two young daughters.

After a series of short-lived relationships and rumored pairings, Iman's romance with Shepard seemed like it could be her happily ever after. The relationship began in 2017, when the New York Giants wide receiver approached her at the 30th birthday party of former player Victor Cruz. The couple got engaged a year later, and said "I do" at the Beverly Hills Hotel only four short months after that. Iman and Shepard welcomed their first daughter in 2018 and their second in 2019. Despite all appearances, however, the couple's partnership eventually came to a halt. In January 2022, Page Six revealed that Shepard filed for divorce in June of 2021. According to the documents obtained by the outlet, there was "no reasonable prospect of reconciliation."

Even through a very public divorce, Chanel Iman has continued to thrive, finding a new normal with her ex and children, along with new success, new collaborations, and new love. And it looks like there's only more opportunity on the horizon.