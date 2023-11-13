Shania Twain's Real-Life Story Is Full Of Tragedy

Shania Twain is somewhat of a living legend, but many, especially younger generations, only first realized she existed when Harry Styles invited her onto the stage to perform her hit songs, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" and "You're Still The One," with him at Coachella in 2022 (we're still waiting for those two to record the songs together and put it on Spotify, by the way). Twain is one of those rare artists who have managed to effortlessly cross over from country to pop shortly after her career took off — the '90s had Twain, and we have Taylor Swift.

While performing with Styles gave Twain some renewed exposure among young fans, she has been on the scene way longer than Styles; in fact, she's been selling albums like hotcakes since before he was born. Twain was born in 1965 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and if you're not a die-hard fan, this might be news to you: Her real name is not Shania, but Eilleen Regina Edwards. She didn't have a relationship with her biological father, so she took on the last name of her stepfather, Jerry Twain, who was a member of the Native American tribe called the Ojibwa.

Twain grew up in Timmins, Canada, and experienced a childhood that was anything but glamorous. In fact, it was often riddled with anxiety and fear. It's hard to imagine this when you look at her today, but Twain had to fight tooth and nail to get to where she is.