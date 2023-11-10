Molly Ringwald's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Her Twin

Mathilda Gianopoulos has grown up in a household where she has been free to express herself. This includes experimenting with her style, which she was interested in from a young age. "My daughter is very headstrong, especially with style and how she wants to do things," Molly Ringwald told Babble. "At one point, she almost reduced me to tears because she wouldn't wear these expensive patent leather boots I bought her."

She knew what she liked and what she didn't, and while Ringwald may not have been able to get her way when it came to dressing her kid, she did acknowledge that she had "a great sense of style." Despite this, accepting her child's decisions and letting her take the lead was difficult. "One of the hardest things parents have to accept is that they have to let their children express themselves, to love them and allow them to be different," she said.

Ringwald has also posted a bunch of snaps of her daughter on social media, which show some of her outfits as a child and as a teen. In 2022, she posted on Instagram

showing a very special fashion choice: Gianopoulos' prom dress, which was simple and elegant.