Inside Madonna's Relationship History

When Madonna moved to New York City from her native Michigan in the late '70s, her main focus was on dance. She studied at the prestigious Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater but had aspirations to sing as well. When Madonna met musician Dan Gilroy at a party, she found a love that led her on the path to stardom. Gilroy encouraged Madonna to make her own music, which was a revelatory experience for her. "He stuck a guitar in my hand and tuned it to an open chord so that I could strum," she told Rolling Stone. "That really clicked something off in my brain."

When Madonna took a gig in Paris as a backup dancer, she felt lonely and alienated, but Gilroy's letters from home kept her going. "He'd paint a picture of an American flag and write over it, like it was from the president, 'We miss you. You must return to America,'" she remembered. "He really made me feel good." When Madonna returned to New York, she and Gilroy, along with his brother and a fellow dancer, formed a band called the Breakfast Club, featuring Madonna on drums.

Her ambition eventually propelled her to move on to bigger endeavors, but Madonna recalled her relationship with Gilroy fondly. "I really felt loved. Sometimes I'd write sad songs and he'd sit there and cry. Very sweet," she shared.