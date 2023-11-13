Jerry Seinfeld's Kids Are Grown Up And Stunning

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is best known for co-creating and starring in the hit '90s sitcom "Seinfeld." To his fans, he's a pioneer of observational comedy. But to his children Sascha, Julian, and Shepherd, he's also a wonderful dad. Seinfeld welcomed three children into the world with his wife Jessica, whom he married in 1999. His wife, Jessica Seinfeld, described her husband as a great dad but admitted it took some time for the comedian to embrace his new role. "The nicest way to say this is that he wasn't a natural when our kids were born," she told Parents magazine. "He wasn't immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies. He jokes that it took him a good 10 years to warm up."

Sascha Betty Seinfeld is the couple's first child, born in New York City on November 7, 2000. Their second, Julian Kal Seinfeld was born on March 1, 2003. The third and youngest child is Shepherd Kellen Seinfeld born August 22, 2005. Being a dad is one of Jerry Seinfeld's biggest joys, and he often gushes about his children in interviews. "I love having a family and kids and all the madness," he told Parade in 2010. "There is no aspect of it I don't like. Even when it's horrible, I love it. I didn't realize how tired of single life I was and how ready I was for married life." Ready to meet Jerry Seinfeld's kids? Here's everything we know about the comedian's offspring.