Jerry Seinfeld's Kids Are Grown Up And Stunning
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is best known for co-creating and starring in the hit '90s sitcom "Seinfeld." To his fans, he's a pioneer of observational comedy. But to his children Sascha, Julian, and Shepherd, he's also a wonderful dad. Seinfeld welcomed three children into the world with his wife Jessica, whom he married in 1999. His wife, Jessica Seinfeld, described her husband as a great dad but admitted it took some time for the comedian to embrace his new role. "The nicest way to say this is that he wasn't a natural when our kids were born," she told Parents magazine. "He wasn't immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies. He jokes that it took him a good 10 years to warm up."
Sascha Betty Seinfeld is the couple's first child, born in New York City on November 7, 2000. Their second, Julian Kal Seinfeld was born on March 1, 2003. The third and youngest child is Shepherd Kellen Seinfeld born August 22, 2005. Being a dad is one of Jerry Seinfeld's biggest joys, and he often gushes about his children in interviews. "I love having a family and kids and all the madness," he told Parade in 2010. "There is no aspect of it I don't like. Even when it's horrible, I love it. I didn't realize how tired of single life I was and how ready I was for married life." Ready to meet Jerry Seinfeld's kids? Here's everything we know about the comedian's offspring.
All three children are close with their parents
The Seinfelds are a close-knit family, if their mother Jessica Seinfeld's Instagram posts are anything to go by. She often shares adorable family pictures with hilarious captions, whether she's making fun of her husband's ugly socks or her son's long hair. The family celebrates important events together, like Jewish New Year and graduation ceremonies. In 2021, Jessica shared pictures of the family's Thanksgiving bake-off, joking that it was a miracle they managed to create five desserts together without killing each other. The kids even got to meet Joe Biden back when he was the vice president. "He was so warm and gracious, but he mostly wanted to talk with our kids, our friends, our sitter, and her son to hear how their lives were going," wrote Jessica on Instagram.
The Seinfeld family often reunited for family vacations, usually warm climates. In 2022, they got together for a sun-soaked vacation in Capri, Italy. "We are all reunited after too many months apart," Jessica wrote on Instagram. Judging from the photos, the family enjoyed their time wandering the city streets and exploring caves via boat. In December of that year, they spent Christmas in St. Barts. The family also visited Israel together back in 2018. "Thank you, Israel, for treating this group of Jews and Christians like family. We all cannot wait to return. Shabbat Shalom," Jessica captioned an Instagram post.
Sascha Seinfeld had a star-studded bat miztvah in 2013
Most Jewish girls dream about their bat mitzvahs, but not many can say theirs was attended by a slew of celebrities. Sascha Seinfeld, however, celebrated her 13th birthday with a star-studded bat mitzvah in 2013.
Celebrities like talk show host Kelly Ripa, TV host George Stephanopoulos, and Bravo host Andy Cohen were all in attendance. Ripa seemed to have had a good time, sharing photos from the party on her show "Live With Kelly & Michael." "This whiskey sour's my best friend. And if you haven't had one in a long time, go out and have yourself a whiskey sour."
Before the party, Jessica posted a picture on Instagram of Sascha chugging a bottle of Martinelli's Apple Cider (non-alcoholic, of course), with the caption "Gettin' faded, pre-Bat Mitzvah." Another photo shows Sascha wearing large glasses, blowing out the candle on her birthday cake.
Julian Seinfeld and Shepherd Seinfeld attended the Women's March in 2017
On January 21, 2017, women and allies across the United States gathered to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Protesters rallied together to advocate for human rights and speak out against Trump's harmful rhetoric against women, immigrants, people of color, and other minorities. Among the protesters were Jerry Seinfeld's sons, Julian and Shepherd, who attended the New York City march with their mother, Jessica, who is the author of five cookbooks and founder of Good+Foundation.
Jessica posted a picture from the Women's March to her Instagram feed, expressing pride in her boys for standing up for human rights. "Every gender, race, religion and background is POURING in to the Women's March in NYC," she captioned the Instagram post. "A massive crowd of positive people — so many who have never marched before for anything — are here in support of equal pay, anti-discrimination, access to affordable reproductive health care, a living minimum wage; immigration reform, citizenship; the environment, FOR ALL. Proud of my boys (and you, Jake) for taking part in this historic day."
Sascha Seinfeld's dad taught her to drive stick when she was 15
Driving stick is not a common skill in the United States. In fact, only 18% of Americans know how to drive a manual car, according to statistics published by The Wall Street Journal. Jerry Seinfeld's daughter, Sascha Seinfeld, is now one of them because the comedian took her under his wing when she was only 15 years old. "I taught my daughter to drive a stick," he told People back in 2020.
He told the publication Sascha learned on "an old beat-up Land Rover with a stick shift." The car enthusiast, who has an impressive car collection consisting mainly of Porsches, gushed with pride over his daughter achieving the milestone. "I was very proud of her. Because I'm a car guy, I want my daughter to drive a stick," he said. Jerry has yet to reveal whether his two sons have learned how to drive stick, but we're guessing no son of a car enthusiast would be let off the hook.
Sascha Seinfeld and Julian Seinfeld attended Duke University
Both Sascha Seinfeld and Julian Seinfeld attended the prestigious Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Eldest child Sascha was the first to enroll, after she graduated from The Chapin School in 2019, an all-girls school located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Her mother Jessica Seinfeld posted a sweet family picture on Instagram with the caption, "New chapter begins for Sascha. Off to college! So many warm wishes and [goodbyes] sent our way from friends and family this morning before we left. Thank you! We feel tremendous gratitude for each and all."
Two years later, Julian enrolled at Duke University to pursue a bachelor's degree in sociology. He graduated from the New York-based Ethical Culture Fieldston School in May 2021. His parents accompanied him to campus on his move-in day, as seen in the pictures Jessica shared by Jessica on Instagram. "#2 is launched," she wrote over a sweet mother-and-son picture posted to her Instagram story.
She also joked about losing Jerry on campus, writing, "Had fun even while searching campus for a lost Jerry in 95F heat. Why are some men the worst at directions and instructions?" While attending Duke University, Julian scored an internship at Thirty Five Ventures, an investment firm owned by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman. While he works hard, he also plays hard, judging by the pictures he posted of him and his friends having fun at a college party.
Shepherd Seinfeld keeps a low profile
Unlike his older siblings, Shepherd Seinfeld keeps a low profile and doesn't have any publicly known social media accounts. He prefers to stay away from the Hollywood limelight, although IMDb gives him credit as "additional crew — kid humor" on the 2007 "Bee Movie," which stars his famous dad.
As of 2023, Shepherd is still only 17 years old. He's still in high school. This may be the reason his parents have shielded him from the public eye. While Jerry Seinfeld doesn't comment on Shepherd specifically, he often talks about life with his children. "I don't want quality time. I want the garbage time. That's what I like," he told Mr Porter in 2017. You just see them in their room reading a comic book and you get to kind of watch that for a minute, or [having] a bowl of Cheerios at 11 o'clock at night when they're not even supposed to be up. The garbage, that's what I love." With Shepherd set to graduate high school soon, it's possible he'll be following in his older siblings' footsteps and enrolling at Duke University.
None of the kids are big Seinfeld fans
"Seinfeld" is one of the most beloved sitcoms in history, widely recognized as one of the most influential TV shows of all time. The '90s sitcom has millions of fans worldwide, but its creator's children don't seem to be among them, as Jerry Seinfeld discussed in an interview with Access Hollywood. "They don't seem to be [mildly interested]. Isn't that weird?" he said. "I would be interested ... if my dad had a show. ... Maybe they watch it secretly and they don't tell me, I don't know. But they never ask me anything about it."
He doubled down on this in his 2017 Mr Porter interview. "My daughter did [watch 'Seinfeld'], and I'd watch her watching it, but I don't know what she thought of it," he said. "And I don't know if my sons have watched it. I'm really trying to give them just a little bit of the privacy that I had as a child."
While Jerry doesn't seem to mind his children's lack of enthusiasm for his show, he does mind the fact that his daughter is a fan of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "The one time I really, really got upset was when my daughter was watching the Kardashians on her phone in her bed and I could not take that scene," he said. "For someone who for their whole life, television was the Olympics of being a comedian. It was only for the very best."
Sascha Seinfeld wrote an episode of the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer
Sascha Seinfeld is following in her father's footsteps as a comedy writer. When she was just a junior in college, Amy Schumer invited her to write an episode of her show "Inside Amy Schumer." According to Schumer, she chose Sascha because she wanted a writer who understood the lingo and experiences of a younger audience. Titled "O-Week," the sketch is a dark comedic take on women's college campus safety, involving an enthusiastic resident advisor who teaches the students to use their keys as weapons.
"For years, I've asked Sascha [Seinfeld] her opinion on things. I'm 41, I don't have Snapchat. I just feel completely at a loss. She's been my touchstone for, 'Tell me what people your age are doing, how they're communicating and what they're thinking about,'" she told The Hollywood Reporter. Schumer also praised Sascha's comedic skills. "Sascha is hilarious and she's really dark, in a way that Jerry isn't. ... I think she's going to have a big career, and I don't think that it's going to necessarily be overtly political. But I've known her long enough, and we've worked together long enough, that I must have had some sort of influence," she said.
Sascha's mother Jessica Seinfeld took to her Instagram Story to express her pride. "Inside Amy Schumer is back and as great as ever. Congratulations @amyschumer and your brilliant writers, which includes a sketch by our baby @saschaseinfeld," she wrote.
All three Seinfeld kids are supporters of their mother's charity, Good+Foundation
In 2017, Sascha Seinfeld, Julian Seinfeld, and Shepherd Seinfeld were spotted in New York City's Central Park to support their mother's charity, Good+Foundation, which supports under-resourced families. According to the charity's website, Good+Foundation "works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers, and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family."
The children were all smiles as they posed for a family picture with their parents at the charity gala. Sascha wore a floral shirt, while the boys looked dapper in blue button-up shirts. Jessica Seinfeld founded the charity back in 2001 and hosts this event every year to raise funds for the cause. It's clear both Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld are trying to set a good example for their children to follow, which Jerry confirmed in an interview with Us Weekly in 2019. "We just try to build decent human beings. We're not trying to beat them over the head that they have to give back. ... The only way to really do it, we believe, is by doing it yourself and modeling it and hopefully they follow," he said.
He added that he wants his children to use their privilege for good. "Don't just think about yourself. ... Get out of your bubble, look around, see if you can be of some help, which of course everyone can," he said.
Sascha Seinfeld had a 1920s themed 21st birthday party
Sascha Seinfeld celebrated her 21st birthday in November 2021 with a glitzy 1920s themed bash. What better way to celebrate reaching the legal drinking age than with a Prohibition-era-themed party? The birthday girl was dressed to the nines in a sparkly silver dress and a sequin flapper headband. Her friends clearly understood the assignment, with one group photo showing the girls dressed as flappers, complete with extravagant headbands, gloves, and pearl necklaces.
Sascha's mother Jessica shared a series of pictures from the big day on Instagram, gushing about her daughter in the caption. "Our Sascha Seinfeld turns 21 today. We had the best weekend celebrating this phenomenal human being, along with her friends, who love her almost as much as we do," she wrote. "She works hard, she plays hard, and in between, makes life better for everyone in her orbit. I love you, Little Magic Girl. I am so proud to be your mom." Jessica also shared a photo of her and Jerry to her Instagram Story, writing "We are parents of a 21-year-old!"
Her brothers Julian Seinfeld and Shepherd Seinfeld were also in attendance, but in typical brother style, they didn't dress the theme. Sascha shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, captioning the post "Perfectly leguale" along with a champagne emoji. Between the pictures of her doing shots, dancing with her friends, and imitating Michael Jackson's dance moves, it's clear she had a ball.
Julian Seinfeld celebrated his 20th birthday in 2023
In March 2023, Julian Seinfeld celebrated his 20th birthday, and his mother Jessica Seinfeld posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to commemorate it. The first image shows Julian wearing an unbuttoned navy blue shirt and sunglasses and holding a basketball. The second image is a black-and-white shot of Julian and his mother.
"Happy 20th Birthday to @julianseinfeld!" Jessica wrote. "Your work ethic enables you to balance a heavy college course load with a job you love. Your sharply tuned B.S. detector suffers not one fool. The moral high bar you set for those around you keeps us all in line. You [choose] your friends wisely, and treat them all like family. You are such a phenomenal and gorgeous human being. Your goodness is greatness, especially in this world today. I love you, my sun." The comments section was flooded with birthday wishes as well as remarks on his good looks. Julian bears a striking resemblance to his father, Jerry Seinfeld, who commented on the post, writing, "We love you so much, Jules. Happy Special Birthday this year!!"
In 2022, Jessica posted a similar tribute on Instagram for his 19th birthday, giving us insight into what Julian is like as a person. She describes him as "loyal and true" and praises his moral compass, adding that he knows "what is good and righteous in this world." She also notes that he's popular, with lots of friends, and describes how proud she is of him.