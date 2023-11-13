Does Donald Trump Wear Makeup? What He Looks Like With Vs Without It

Any politician knows the importance of looking your best. From campaign appearances at state fairs to primetime televised debates, it's all about projecting a certain image. For Donald Trump, that image has been one of strength and power — and as Trump runs for president in 2024, he'll certainly keep cultivating this look. After all, he's got a signature style, including his long red tie, coiffed hair, and tan skin, and people notice when Trump has a new look.

Trump seems to have tan — bordering on orange — skin year-round, and while he does spend much of his time in Florida, it doesn't seem to necessarily have come from the sun. When he was in the White House, a source close to him told The New York Times that his tan came from "good genes." Former "Apprentice" star and White House staffer Omarosa Manigault said that Trump travels with a tanning bed, but there weren't ever other reports of him having one at the White House.

Whether it's from genetics or a tanning bed, it does seem clear that Trump wears foundation and/or bronzer, which would help keep his skin its signature color year-round. And while he hasn't publicly confirmed that he wears makeup on the reg, we've got some compelling evidence to support our theory that the former commander-in-chief does wear makeup.