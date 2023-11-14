What To Know About All Five Of Bruce Willis' Daughters

In 2023, Bruce Willis' family announced the devastating health news about the actor's aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia is a brain disorder that causes severe communication issues, so it has naturally affected the close relationship Bruce shares with his daughters. Three of them, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, come from his previous marriage to Demi Moore. Meanwhile, the "Die Hard" star's youngest daughters, Mabel and Evelyn Willis, are from his current marriage to Emma Heming Willis. Regardless of parentage and age differences, all five came together to support each other through this difficult time, which is fitting given how much Bruce loves his family and fatherhood.

Speaking to Esquire in 2012, Bruce shared that having kids taught him the importance of genuinely listening to people instead of talking over them to get your point across. "It applies in life," the actor argued. "But it's more about being a father. I'd rather hear what they have to say. You learn more by listening. And this stuff is just a matter of not equating drama with actions that will help them. Teach them to shun drama."

The "Se7en" star also believes that parents should model an environment where their children own up to their mistakes, but that's only possible when the adults in the house acknowledge their errors, too. But, like most dads, Bruce appreciates a good laugh, so he tries to make his children crack a smile with some good old-fashioned goofiness and always encourages them to have fun.