What To Know About All Five Of Bruce Willis' Daughters
In 2023, Bruce Willis' family announced the devastating health news about the actor's aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia is a brain disorder that causes severe communication issues, so it has naturally affected the close relationship Bruce shares with his daughters. Three of them, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, come from his previous marriage to Demi Moore. Meanwhile, the "Die Hard" star's youngest daughters, Mabel and Evelyn Willis, are from his current marriage to Emma Heming Willis. Regardless of parentage and age differences, all five came together to support each other through this difficult time, which is fitting given how much Bruce loves his family and fatherhood.
Speaking to Esquire in 2012, Bruce shared that having kids taught him the importance of genuinely listening to people instead of talking over them to get your point across. "It applies in life," the actor argued. "But it's more about being a father. I'd rather hear what they have to say. You learn more by listening. And this stuff is just a matter of not equating drama with actions that will help them. Teach them to shun drama."
The "Se7en" star also believes that parents should model an environment where their children own up to their mistakes, but that's only possible when the adults in the house acknowledge their errors, too. But, like most dads, Bruce appreciates a good laugh, so he tries to make his children crack a smile with some good old-fashioned goofiness and always encourages them to have fun.
Rumer Willis was bullied as a teenager
In 1988, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis welcomed their first child, Rumer Glenn Willis, to the world. It didn't take long for Rumer to follow in her parents' footsteps, and she made her big screen debut at the age of seven in Moore's 1995 flick "Now And Then." She also joined her father for "The Whole Nine Yards" and "Hostage." But it wasn't all rainbows and sunshine. According to a 2019 interview with HuffPost, Rumer was bullied for her appearance as a teenager and she didn't quite know how to deal with it, so the wannabe actor changed her looks and personality in the hopes that people would see her differently.
Rumer admitted, "So much for me became wrapped up in that my value set is based on what other people think of me, and had nothing to do with what I thought about myself." While the "Sorority Row" star still struggles with insecurity and negative self-image, she tries to make herself feel better by looking back at photos of herself as a child and asking herself if she would talk to her younger self in the same way that the bullies did.
On December 31, 2020, Rumer revealed that she had been sober for four years. The actor clarified to People that she never struggled with substance abuse and simply decided to give up alcohol after partaking in sober January. Rumer also told American Addiction Centers that drinking often triggered panic attacks. In April 2023, Rumer and her partner, Derek Thomas, welcomed their first child together, naming her Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.
Scout Willis is a musician
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore welcomed their second daughter, Scout LaRue Willis, in 1991. Like her sister, Scout also dabbled in showbiz when she was just four years old by appearing in her mother's 1995 film, "The Scarlet Letter," followed by her father's "Breakfast of Champions" in 1999. However, she didn't pursue acting any further, instead choosing a career in music after graduating from Brown University. Scout started by releasing an EP as part of Gus + Scout in 2012 before releasing her self-titled debut in 2022.
Speaking to Consequence.net, Scout noted that the track "Goodbye" was born from her decision to get sober. The talented musician shared, "Getting sober can feel really isolating at times and I think that's why the community aspect of recovery is so important." She continued, "Whenever I've gone to a meeting, I leave feeling like I am part of some cool club, and I loved the idea that this song could help engender a similar feeling."
When Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy through an Instagram Story, Scout hilariously wrote: "@rumerwillis is growing a baby and all I'm growing is this giant zit and my fan base," (via People). Nonetheless, she joined her family at Rumer's house for her at-home birth. She also has a matching tattoo with her father. Scout has been in a long-standing relationship with Jake Miller, and as of August 2023, they still seem to be going strong.
Tallulah Willis battled substance abuse
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter, Tallulah Belle Willis, came into this world in 1994. In a 2015 Teen Vogue interview, Tallulah admitted that because she was so aware of her privilege growing up, she felt she wasn't allowed to have any problems. So, when Tallulah faced cyberbullying in her teen years, her self-esteem quietly suffered. Things took a turn for the worse when she hit puberty because it gradually manifested into an eating disorder.
Then, she went to college, and her mental health suffered as her depression worsened, so Tallulah resorted to taking drugs. Thankfully, her sister, Scout Willis, came to her aid and made her confront her actions. So, Tallulah went into rehab, and in 2023, she celebrated nine years of sobriety. Sadly, it seems like substance abuse is common in the family because Moore also suffered from addiction issues, and it damaged their mother-daughter relationship to the point where Tallulah stopped speaking to Moore for three years.
During a "Red Table Talk" appearance, Tallulah opened up about how Moore's addiction issues affected her: "I remember there's just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense her eyes shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn't sober," (via Teen Vogue). Fortunately, they've since worked through their issues and are back on good terms. In 2020, Tallulah launched Wyllis, a clothing brand centered around mental health.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Bruce and Emma Willis created a quiet home for their little ones
In 2012, when Bruce Willis was around 57, he and Emma Heming Wills welcomed their first daughter, Mabel Ray Willis. Two years later, the beloved actor's youngest child, Evelyn Penn Willis, was born. In 2017, Emma shared with Elle Décor (via People) that after they had their children, the couple decided to create a well-balanced environment where they could have the space to be kids and enjoy life without the prying eyes of the paparazzi, which gravely affected Bruce's other children's mental health.
For Emma, a home wasn't a place full of expensive furniture but a cozy space where a family gathers together to create lasting memories. As she explained, "Our home is really filled with joy and the laughter and chatter of little girls being themselves, in a place we created with them in mind." Judging by Emma's Instagram, which features several snaps of their daughters relaxing at home or having a great time in New York, where their family is currently based, they've definitely achieved that goal.
In one Instagram carousel, Emma included an adorable clip of Mabel saying that she aspired to be a shark on "Shark Tank" when she grew up. Evelyn might be the youngest of the bunch, but she cares for her father all the same because Emma learned she'd googled "random facts about dementia" after learning about his diagnosis. It's also safe to say that Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis are big fans of their step-sisters because they often visit the house to spend time with them.