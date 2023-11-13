Who Is Matthew Perry's Ex, Kayti Edwards?

The following article mentions addiction.

The heartbreaking death of "Friends" alum Matthew Perry has rocked the entertainment world to the core. Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom, died at the age of 54 while in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. Despite reports that say there were no drugs or foul play involved, per Page Six, Perry's ex, Kayti Edwards, thinks something is amiss. She told the UK Sun in an interview that even though she wasn't present at the time of his death, there are tell-tale clues that suggest something might have been going on. In his last Instagram post, Perry called himself "Mattman," but Edwards said that the "Mattman thing was not something he did when he was sober. Mattman would come out when he was not sober and he felt kind of invincible."

Edwards also shared some interesting insight as to why she believes Perry might have been under the influence during the time of his death. For someone who has a lot of insight into one of the most private people in Hollywood, a lot of people can't help but wonder who Edwards is and how she managed to get so close to Perry in the first place.