Jolie-Pitt Twins Knox And Vivienne Are Already Following In Brangelina's Footsteps

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are your parents, you've got plenty of connections in the entertainment business. Of course, not everyone wants to go into show business, regardless of who their famous family is. For twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, though, it seems that Hollywood is in their blood.

Exes Brad and Angelina have six children together and, as their brood grows up, they're seemingly becoming more and more interested in the family business. Their oldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, has already racked up some credits working on his films as his mom has taken him under her wing to teach him the ropes of working behind the scenes on film sets. And, as for the youngest members of the Jolie-Pitt clan, they're dipping their toes into the family business, as well.

The twins, who were born in 2008, are already working toward their career goals. Brangelina's twins have got more than enough time to figure out what they want to do with their lives, but they've already managed to get some very impressive credits under their belts.