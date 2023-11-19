Pat Monahan's Journey From Singer To Hallmark Star

In 2021, Pat Monahan brought the music of Train to our television screens with the Hallmark holiday movie "Christmas in Tahoe." While the pop rock band is most known for hits like "Hey Soul Sister" and "Drops of Jupiter," it also made quite the festive impact with its 2015 holiday album "Christmas in Tahoe," which served as the inspiration behind the titular Hallmark flick.

"Ever since having made our Christmas album, 'Christmas in Tahoe,' it's been a dream of mine to bring it to life on the screen," Monahan shared in a statement. "Hallmark has now made that dream a reality. I loved being able to not only act but also perform 'Shake Up Christmas' and our new, original song, 'Mittens,' in the movie" (per GoErie).

The movie follows Laura Osnes as Claire, a talent booker who must seek the help of her now-famous ex-boyfriend Ryan, played by Kyle Selig, to save her family's annual hotel Christmas show. Monahan plays Jackson, the hotel concierge and best friend to Claire, who performs in the musical show alongside Selig's character.