Robert Palmer Watkins Breaks His Silence On 'Brutal' Firing From General Hospital

Dillon Quartermaine has always been somewhat of a failed experiment on "General Hospital." No actor has been able to maintain the role for more than a few years, with Dillon always abruptly being removed from the canvas. However, there was a glimmer of hope in 2015 when Robert Palmer Watkins stepped into the character, igniting a renewed spotlight on Dillon.

Dillon was involved in a high-profile relationship with Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin), but once that was over, the character was unexpectedly sent packing from Port Charles. After only two years back in town, Dillon exited with little fanfare, and details were sparse at the time. At the time, the Quartermaine family was already on life support, with their dwindling numbers shrinking even more. Today, there's been a resurgence, but at the time, the Quartermaines weren't a priority for the powers-that-be at "GH."

However, thanks to Watkins himself, some of those murky details are becoming a bit clearer. In an interview with Soaps, Watkins detailed the moment he learned he wouldn't be continuing on as Dillon, describing the firing as "brutal." However shocking it was for viewers for Dillon to be dropped from the series, it appears that nobody was more stunned than Watkins himself. He revealed he was "totally shocked," and admitted that he "never saw it coming."