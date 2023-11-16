Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Has Grown Up To Be Her Twin

Anna Nicole Smith's passing in 2007 left the world wondering what would happen to her then-infant daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead. Tragically, just days after Dannielynn's birth in 2006, Anna Nicole's firstborn, 20-year-old Daniel Smith, succumbed to a fatal drug overdose. Overwhelmed by grief, Anna Nicole herself met a similar fate a few months later, shocking the world of entertainment.

Left in the care of her father, photographer Larry Birkhead — with whom Anna Nicole had a tumultuous relationship — Dannielynn has mostly kept a low profile in rural Kentucky. Larry has made every effort to keep his daughter away from unnecessary media scrutiny, which is more often than not entwined with the controversial lifestyle choices of her late mother.

However, now a teenager, Dannielynn has grown up to remarkably look like Anna Nicole, capturing attention with their striking resemblance during her annual tradition of attending the Kentucky Derby. The 2023 event saw Dannielynn don wavy blonde hair and eye makeup reminiscent of her mother's distinctive style, making her a spitting image of the iconic model. As she continues to grow up, Dannielynn will undoubtedly continue to embody her mother's essence and famed looks.