The Complex Relationship Between Robbie Williams And Guy Chambers, Explained

Few pop duos have worked quite as well together as producer Guy Chambers and singer Robbie Williams. The pair collaborated on five of Williams' albums and together they crafted some of his biggest hits, including "Rock DJ" and "Angels." But in 2002, the duo announced they would no longer be working together. At the time, Chambers released a statement explaining that he didn't want to be tied down and simply sought to explore opportunities with other artists. But we didn't get the producer's unfiltered perspective until he spoke to The Times in 2023.

Chambers started by recalling that he was about to quit music before meeting Williams, admitting, "I was desperate in 1997." He continued, "I was 34 — quite old in pop. I had a leaking roof and was struggling to pay the mortgage. I was very close to a regular job as a teacher. But then I met [Williams] — and he saved me, basically." Back then, Williams was in a similarly precarious position as he had left Take That two years prior and was trying to make it big as a solo artist. Eventually, they started talking, and Williams asked Chambers if he could write "dirty pop."

The producer jumped at the opportunity, and the two began working together to create a mega-hit that would propel Williams to super-stardom on his own merits. They struck gold on their second session, which resulted in "Angels." Although it seemed like a match made in heaven, things were tough behind the scenes because Williams was struggling with drinking too much and a serious drug addiction.