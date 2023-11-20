Inside Brie Larson's Friendship With Samuel L. Jackson

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson's sweet friendship is living proof that the best things often come from the worst experiences. The duo joined forces for "Kong: Skull Island," a movie that was shot on location across six months in Australia, Vietnam, and Hawaii. Although that sounds like a dream, the reality proved far more challenging because the actors had to deal with harsh weather conditions and tons of bugs.

Thankfully, there was a silver lining. As Jackson recalled to IndieWire, filming in remote locations often meant the cast and crew weren't as connected with the outside world, so they had no option but to talk to each other and bond while dealing with the demanding conditions, and that's how his friendship with Larson blossomed. Jackson also gushed about her to the outlet, noting, "We know each other very well."

The actor continued, "We do better back and forth, we do laugh easily between the two of us. There is a sly sort of looking at each other and testing each other [...] All those things work very well, and we work very well together." At the time, Larson was juggling several other projects, and Jackson missed her whenever she wasn't around. He often pleaded with her to miss out on awards shows or to come back as soon as possible. So, naturally, the "Pulp Fiction" star felt a little upset when Larson didn't ask him to join her directorial debut.