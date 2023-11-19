Country Singer Sierra Ferrell Had A Legendary Rise To Fame

Sierra Ferrell is a rising country star whose career kicked off in 2021 after she released the album "Long Time Coming" with Rounder Records. Known for songs such as "Bells of Every Chapel" and "In Dreams," the musician has cultivated a unique, experimental country sound, incorporating jazz, folk, and Latin influences that set her apart from modern stars like Morgan Wallen and Gabby Barrett.

In addition to her compelling vocals and musical influences, Ferrell also has a unique story surrounding her rise to fame. The up-and-coming singer spent much of her 20s traveling and busking around the country, developing her unique sound before setting down roots in Nashville, Tennessee, and catching the eye of her current record label.

"I've been rambling all over the country for decades busking, hopping trains, and playing music," Ferrell told Glide Magazine. As she told Barricade Babes in May 2020, "It was a long process but then finally, at 32, I've kind of somehow made a career out of it."