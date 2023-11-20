Inside Queen Sofía And Queen Letizia's Relationship

When Queen Letizia started dating King Felipe of Spain in 2002, she didn't have a lot of common ground with Queen Sofía, her future mother-in-law. Sofía is a royal by marriage and by blood. Her parents were King Paul and Queen Federica of Greece, and like many royals, Sofía is a descendent of Queen Victoria. Because of this ancestral connection, Sofía is a distant cousin of her husband, Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

In contrast, Letizia's parents worked in journalism and nursing. Letizia followed in her father's footsteps and studied journalism in college. Afterward, she embarked on a successful career as a TV reporter, covering high-profile news stories like the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She even worked as a war correspondent in the second Gulf War.

In Felipe's previous romances, his parents had reportedly intervened when they didn't approve of his significant other. According to the book "Ladies of Spain," Juan Carlos was not a fan of Letizia and allegedly called her "the enemy within," The Washington Post reports. Even so, after Felipe and Letizia announced their engagement in November 2003, it appeared that Letizia had made a positive connection with Sofía. In a speech soon after, Letizia pledged to learn her royal responsibilities "with the affection of the king and queen and the priceless example of the queen," per Hello! However, it hasn't always been smooth sailing between the two women.