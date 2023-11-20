Why Kate Beckinsale Feels Connected To Prince William And Prince Harry

When Kate Beckinsale appeared on Dax Shephard and Monica Padman's "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2021, she revealed that when she learned about Diana's death, she immediately understood what young William and Harry must have felt. "Seeing them in the context of other people sort of grieving for somebody they didn't know ― and I thought, 'Oh my God, I really know what that feels like," she recalled.

Beckinsale also saw similarities in the public displays of grief Diana received after her death, as it mirrored her own experience. "I remember driving around with people seeing [the same thing] when my dad died. And that was quite weird," she admitted. Growing up, people often told Beckinsale they would always remember her dad, Richard Beckinsale. They would then mention it was sad that he died so early into her childhood because that meant she didn't get to know him. Those words stung young Beckinsale because they made her feel like she could never grieve her father as much as strangers did.

However, as an adult, the "Emma" star understood that these people were only grieving the loss of someone who meant a lot to them, and she felt happy her father had garnered so much love in his life. Over the years, Harry has shared eerily similar feelings towards Diana's untimely death because on the outside, the public seemed more upset than he was. Of course, in reality, the brothers were never the same after Diana's death.