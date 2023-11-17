Ingo Rademacher Gets Candid On Mental Health Struggles After General Hospital Firing

"General Hospital" fans still miss Ingo Rademacher, whose character Jasper "Jax" Jacks had been a fixture on the show since 1996. The beloved Jax had relationships with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) among others, and fans enjoyed his famous feud with racketeer Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Unfortunately, the actor was unceremoniously let go from the show in 2021 for not complying with the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate due to his religious views. And Rademacher has revealed just how badly his firing affected him.

In an Instagram post in August 2022, he shared a picture of himself and one of his children, revealing that he and his family had moved from Los Angeles to Panama City Beach, Florida. It was partly because he was no longer part of the sudser, but "mainly [for] quality of life." The actor later posted a picture in November 2023 of himself in a tub of water on Instagram, writing, "The Plunge ice water therapy has helped keep me sane. I apologize for not having posted much in the last year and a half."

His post also contained some shocking news, as he admitted, "To be completely honest, for the first time in my life, I've been faced with some mental health struggles, that's not something I've ever had to face before. I'm a lot better now but the first year was rough." He sadly noted that moving took his kids away from their swim team and "Jujitsu family" as well.