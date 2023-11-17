Ingo Rademacher Gets Candid On Mental Health Struggles After General Hospital Firing
"General Hospital" fans still miss Ingo Rademacher, whose character Jasper "Jax" Jacks had been a fixture on the show since 1996. The beloved Jax had relationships with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) among others, and fans enjoyed his famous feud with racketeer Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Unfortunately, the actor was unceremoniously let go from the show in 2021 for not complying with the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate due to his religious views. And Rademacher has revealed just how badly his firing affected him.
In an Instagram post in August 2022, he shared a picture of himself and one of his children, revealing that he and his family had moved from Los Angeles to Panama City Beach, Florida. It was partly because he was no longer part of the sudser, but "mainly [for] quality of life." The actor later posted a picture in November 2023 of himself in a tub of water on Instagram, writing, "The Plunge ice water therapy has helped keep me sane. I apologize for not having posted much in the last year and a half."
His post also contained some shocking news, as he admitted, "To be completely honest, for the first time in my life, I've been faced with some mental health struggles, that's not something I've ever had to face before. I'm a lot better now but the first year was rough." He sadly noted that moving took his kids away from their swim team and "Jujitsu family" as well.
Rademacher is persevering
Ingo Rademacher's Instagram post continued as he stated that he "really identified as my character on 'General Hospital' for decades and I could've been there and would've been there for many more decades to come." He also clarified, "This isn't a boo-hoo me post it's just honest. It's where I'm at." The actor found that he'd developed a lack of motivation after being fired, and subsequently gained weight. "I weighed in at 222 pounds a few weeks ago and I should be around 190. Actually, 185. Let's not try to soften the blow." He found it difficult to admit and was embarrassed by it because he was always known for being a fitness guru. Thankfully, he's regained his mojo, ending with, "Anyway, I hope to be more vocal again soon. I'm more motivated now. Stay tuned. More to come."
Fans applauded Rademacher's bravery in admitting his mental health issues. Even former "GH" co-star Wally Kurth (Ned Quartermaine) was inspired to share, "Ingo, like you, I now admit how hard the last few years have been on me. I am a world-class optimist and positive person...but I took a soul-jarring hit." Although it was an equally shocking revelation, Kurth's words became encouraging as he stated, "I feel like I'm slowly coming back to more balance. Hang in there my friend. Hold on to your family. Hugs help."
A grateful Rademacher responded by writing in part, "Thanks for reaching out. That alone right there means the world to me."