What We Know About Hallmark Star Brittany Bristow's Relationship With Husband Dustin Keating
Avid Hallmark viewers will recognize Brittany Bristow from her leading roles in made-for-TV movies like "Holiday Date," "A Tail of Love," and "Safari Romance." While she's been successful in love on the Hallmark channel, the same goes for her real-life romance, as the actress has been in a longstanding relationship with Dustin Keating.
Keating has kept much of his personal life private, though he is professionally associated with the design and fabrication company The Make Nice Project. Bristow has also revealed that her partner will be joining her in her Hallmark work, as she shared with Suspenders Unbuttoned Media in March of 2023 that the couple had sold a script to the network and would be producing a movie together.
It's unclear how Keating and Bristow originally met, but when Bristow announced their engagement in August 2021 on Instagram, she shared that they had been dating for two years. The couple went on to tie the knot in September 2022.
Bristow and Keating had an easy-going wedding
Hallmark star Brittany Bristow married Dustin Keating on September 16th, 2022, sharing a heartwarming video to Instagram to commemorate the milestone event. The video highlights intimate and family-filled moments from throughout the couple's special day while also showcasing Bristow's beautiful wedding gown.
The actor shared some insight into the event during a pre-wedding interview with Hearts of Stars with Jen Silliman. "Dustin and I are both really easygoing about the whole thing," the "Wrapped Up in Love" star said. "So, when it came time to actually talk about what we wanted we were both just kind of like we just want to get married and have a party."
Based on this, the couple decided to have a more intimate ceremony with a slightly larger reception. Bristow also explained that they decided to forgo the traditional wedding party, not having any bridesmaids or groomsmen, though they did have some flower girls and a ring bearer.
The couple has some notable Christmas memories
Having appeared in her fair share of Hallmark holiday movies, Brittany Bristow has opened up about her personal favorite Christmas memories, one of which includes her longtime partner Dustin Keating. The Hallmark actor talked with Just Jared about how the couple's first Christmas was spent together during COVID-19 quarantine.
"It was heartbreaking because we were supposed to go to my parents' house for the holidays and he was going to surprise his mom who had been diagnosed with cancer," Bristow told the outlet. "But then, I got COVID, so we couldn't go anywhere."
While it was an unfortunate situation, the couple made the most of it, turning it into a special holiday moment. She said that while the couple was sad not to be able to physically be with the people they loved most, they decided to see the setback as an opportunity to create new memories as a couple. "We were upset because we weren't seeing family, but we had this really beautiful opportunity to just sort of enjoy the holidays and suddenly realize that like we, we had the opportunity to design the joy that we wanted on that day," Bristow recalled. "It was just really special."