What We Know About Hallmark Star Brittany Bristow's Relationship With Husband Dustin Keating

Avid Hallmark viewers will recognize Brittany Bristow from her leading roles in made-for-TV movies like "Holiday Date," "A Tail of Love," and "Safari Romance." While she's been successful in love on the Hallmark channel, the same goes for her real-life romance, as the actress has been in a longstanding relationship with Dustin Keating.

Keating has kept much of his personal life private, though he is professionally associated with the design and fabrication company The Make Nice Project. Bristow has also revealed that her partner will be joining her in her Hallmark work, as she shared with Suspenders Unbuttoned Media in March of 2023 that the couple had sold a script to the network and would be producing a movie together.

It's unclear how Keating and Bristow originally met, but when Bristow announced their engagement in August 2021 on Instagram, she shared that they had been dating for two years. The couple went on to tie the knot in September 2022.