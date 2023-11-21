Why Barron Trump Criticized Donald's Behavior During First 2020 Debate Against Biden

Anyone who watched the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden back in 2020 probably still remembers the level of drama that dominated the evening. While there had certainly been plenty of drama in the 2016 debates between Trump and Hillary Clinton, this particular event, which was moderated by Chris Wallace, left many viewers flabbergasted by Wallace's inability to keep Trump from speaking out of turn.

Shortly after the debate, Slate reported that during the televised event, Donald Trump interrupted Joe Biden and Chris Wallace an estimated 128 separate times, and according to The Boston Globe, Trump interrupted Biden a whole 10 times as he tried to answer one single question. By contrast, Trump interrupted Hillary Clinton roughly 51 times the first time he debated her. These ceaseless interruptions left Wallace scrambling to get the debate back on track, repeatedly asking the then-President Trump to obey the rules, saying things like, "Please let the vice president talk."

And, while critics were quick to complain about Trump's behavior in the wake of this debate, another person also reportedly felt that Trump had gone overboard: his own young son, Barron Trump (via Daily Mail).