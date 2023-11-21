Who Is Al Pacino's Girlfriend, Noor Alfallah?

Al Pacino has been a Hollywood mainstay since the '70s, when he wowed audiences around the world with his performances in "The Godfather," "Serpico," and "Dog Day Afternoon." Not only was he recognized for his immense talent, but he was also considered one of the era's dreamiest A-listers. Over the years, his legacy as a 20th-century heartthrob has lived on, with legions of fans sharing tributes to him on Twitter and TikTok to this day. Thus, it's only natural that his dating life should generate buzz.

In April 2022, Pacino was spotted out on the town with a raven-haired beauty quite a few decades younger than him. His date was none other than Noor Alfallah, a Kuwaiti-American heiress who has been making moves in the entertainment industry herself. Their connection soon blossomed into true love: the two film buffs are still going strong.

Pacino has been dating Alfallah since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, although their 2022 date marked their first public appearance together. Over the past few years, they've experienced some major milestones. They worked on their first movie together (talk about a power couple). They also welcomed a son together — a baby boy named Roman.

Ready to learn more about the leading lady in Pacino's life? Without further ado, here's a primer on all things Noor Alfallah.