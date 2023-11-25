Melania Trump's Staff Reportedly Followed This Strange Rule To Keep Her Mysterious

Melania Trump will perhaps go down as one of the most mysterious first ladies in the history of the United States. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. That's because, during her very short term in office, the Slovenian-born model only granted a handful of interviews. She made very few public appearances and when she did, Trump was very careful about the things she chose to say and how she is portrayed in the public.

Nonetheless, Trump hasn't escaped public criticism. Trump told Fox News in an interview back in 2022 that all of the criticism that she got from the media was not fair. She said, "People I see always criticize me, whatever I do, and I'm used to that. I move forward and I'm here to help people. And that is the mission."

And while Trump might have looked like she "didn't care" especially when she wore that infamous Zara jacket with a message on the back, the former first lady did care about a few important things. During her time in the White House, Trump's staff reportedly followed a strange rule to keep her even more mysterious than she already was.