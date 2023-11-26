Zoë Kravitz Took The Blame In Her Divorce From Karl Glusman

When Zoë Kravitz walked into a bar in 2016, she wasn't expecting to find love, but then a friend introduced her to Karl Glusman. In 2019, the actor recalled to British Vogue that back then, she was single and wasn't looking for a serious relationship, so Kravitz went into the conversation simply hoping to have some fun. However, once they got properly talking, the "Big Little Lies" star felt a genuine connection that was momentarily shattered when Glusman's attention was drawn to another woman. Of course, he later told her he didn't want to come on too strong.

Thankfully, that sentiment didn't last long because Glusman popped the question in February 2018. Their June 2019 wedding was a lavish, star-studded affair that took place in Kravitz's father, legendary musician Lenny Kravitz's, Paris mansion. Speaking to Variety in 2020, the actor gushed about how marriage was changing her life for the better, "I'm married, and [making] less bad choices — I would like to think." Kravitz added, "You know, life is an ongoing struggle, so of course, there's always work to be done. But there's that first step where it's like, I'm an adult."

Alas, the couple couldn't make it work, and she ultimately filed for divorce in December of that year. The following month, Kravitz sparked dating rumors with Channing Tatum, which led many to believe that her marriage ended because of infidelity. Throughout their divorce, the couple remained tight-lipped as they navigated through the difficult time. But in a 2022 Elle interview, Kravitz revealed her true feelings for Glusman and took responsibility for things ending.