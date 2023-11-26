Zoë Kravitz Took The Blame In Her Divorce From Karl Glusman
When Zoë Kravitz walked into a bar in 2016, she wasn't expecting to find love, but then a friend introduced her to Karl Glusman. In 2019, the actor recalled to British Vogue that back then, she was single and wasn't looking for a serious relationship, so Kravitz went into the conversation simply hoping to have some fun. However, once they got properly talking, the "Big Little Lies" star felt a genuine connection that was momentarily shattered when Glusman's attention was drawn to another woman. Of course, he later told her he didn't want to come on too strong.
Thankfully, that sentiment didn't last long because Glusman popped the question in February 2018. Their June 2019 wedding was a lavish, star-studded affair that took place in Kravitz's father, legendary musician Lenny Kravitz's, Paris mansion. Speaking to Variety in 2020, the actor gushed about how marriage was changing her life for the better, "I'm married, and [making] less bad choices — I would like to think." Kravitz added, "You know, life is an ongoing struggle, so of course, there's always work to be done. But there's that first step where it's like, I'm an adult."
Alas, the couple couldn't make it work, and she ultimately filed for divorce in December of that year. The following month, Kravitz sparked dating rumors with Channing Tatum, which led many to believe that her marriage ended because of infidelity. Throughout their divorce, the couple remained tight-lipped as they navigated through the difficult time. But in a 2022 Elle interview, Kravitz revealed her true feelings for Glusman and took responsibility for things ending.
Kravitz felt Glusman was blameless in their split
Zoë Kravitz spoke very highly of her ex-husband, Karl Glusman, during her chat with Elle, gushing, "Karl's an incredible human being." She also offered some insight into their divorce, admitting, "It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That's the journey I'm on right now." On her path to self-discovery, Kravitz also learned the simple secret to making relationships last: Making time and ensuring that people know how much they mean to you.
The actor added that when she was in her 20s, she couldn't decide who or what to prioritize, so the "Batman" star spread herself way too thin. But as she entered her 30s, Kravitz learned to check in with herself about her feelings and to accept and honor them. Overall, the "Big Little Lies" star believes that everything is going to work out. In a 2021 Another magazine interview, Kravitz further explained how she channeled her complicated post-divorce emotions into her debut solo album, confirming, "It's about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced."
She continued, "Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you." Happily, what lay ahead for Kravitz was a wonderful relationship with Channing Tatum.
Kravitz found love again with Channing Tatum
In January 2021, just a month after Zoë Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman, the "Dope" star was rumored to be dating Channing Tatum after the two hit it off while filming her directorial debut, "Pussy Island." An insider denied they were in a relationship with People but maintained that Kravitz and Tatum were working together closely on the film. However, in August 2021, they seemingly confirmed their relationship in the coolest fashion by taking a bike ride around New York City, where Tatum pedaled with Kravitz's arms around his neck.
It seems like things got even more serious in November because Kravitz met Tatum and Jenna Dewan's daughter, Everly Tatum. While the celebrity couple likes to keep things quite lowkey, they aren't afraid to gush about each other whenever they have a chance. When Kravitz spoke to GQ in 2022, she shared how Tatum helped her stay grounded while making her directorial debut, "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever—he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet."
For Halloween 2023, the couple stole the show in two ways. First, they interpreted "Rosemary's Baby" quite literally, with Kravitz dressing up as Rosemary and Tatum as her baby. Second, Kravitz donned a huge diamond ring on her ring finger. Don't worry, it wasn't a part of the costume since multiple sources confirmed their engagement to People.