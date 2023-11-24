The Most Memorable General Hospital Weddings Of All Time

Soap opera weddings are the height of drama on the show; it is rare when a couple can make it through a wedding without a secret being revealed, someone coming back from the dead, or a bomb being dropped (literally or figuratively). Although they usually are the precursor to something big happening on a soap, weddings can also be a celebration for two characters after overcoming obstacles that have kept them apart.

"General Hospital" is the home of many soap opera supercouples, including Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer — who have tried and failed at marriage many times — and the iconic Luke Spencer and Laura Webber. The only thing that makes a soap wedding better is when it's between two characters that fans want to make it official. Between romantic destinations, hidden secrets, and supercouples finally tying the knot, "GH" has some of the most memorable weddings in soap opera history.