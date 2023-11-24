The Most Memorable General Hospital Weddings Of All Time
Soap opera weddings are the height of drama on the show; it is rare when a couple can make it through a wedding without a secret being revealed, someone coming back from the dead, or a bomb being dropped (literally or figuratively). Although they usually are the precursor to something big happening on a soap, weddings can also be a celebration for two characters after overcoming obstacles that have kept them apart.
"General Hospital" is the home of many soap opera supercouples, including Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer — who have tried and failed at marriage many times — and the iconic Luke Spencer and Laura Webber. The only thing that makes a soap wedding better is when it's between two characters that fans want to make it official. Between romantic destinations, hidden secrets, and supercouples finally tying the knot, "GH" has some of the most memorable weddings in soap opera history.
Luke and Laura
We could hardly talk about the most memorable weddings on "General Hospital" without mentioning the historic wedding between Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Laura Webber (Genie Francis). Luke and Laura are one of the soap's most famous couples, meaning their wedding was the event of the year for Port Charles (and all of the show's long-time viewers). The couple first met when Luke got roped into helping his sister Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) split up Laura and Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner). The scheme worked, Luke and Laura fell in love, and despite a few bumps in the road, they eventually married in 1981.
The couple's popularity wasn't the only thing that made this wedding memorable. As Luke and Laura prepared to tie the knot, soon-to-be soap opera villain Helena Cassadine (then Elizabeth Taylor) arrived in Port Charles and placed a curse on the couple, determined for them to suffer as she blamed them for her husband's death. Despite the interruption, Luke and Laura became man and wife and made history in the process, as their wedding was the most-watched soap event ever, with 30 million viewers tuning in to see the couple take their vows.
Duke and Anna
Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) are another one of the most famous supercouples on "General Hospital." Like most soap pairings, they had their fair share of obstacles and missed opportunities, like Duke's involvement in the mob and Anna's relationship with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Duke and Anna first met when he was working at a nightclub, and he immediately fell in love with Anna. After some miscommunication, the couple got engaged and planned to wed, but the ceremony was stopped when Duke was arrested for a crime he didn't commit.
Eventually, Duke was acquitted and released, but Anna had moved on with Robert by then. However, she realized that Duke was the man she wanted to be with, and they reunited, finally marrying in 1987. The wedding was in Scotland, in part to honor Duke and his family's heritage. The groom was fully dedicated to the Scottish theme of the ceremony, even wearing a kilt as he married Anna. Although their wedding didn't garner as many viewers as Luke and Laura's, Anna and Duke's ceremony was still one of the soap's most-watched weddings because of their popularity as a couple.
Sonny and Carly (the first time)
Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Spencer have been one of the most polarizing couples on "General Hospital." While some fans are hoping they've called it quits once and for all, there's no denying that they have a way of finding their way back to each other again and again. Their relationship started with a one-night stand, where Carly (then Sarah Joy Brown) got pregnant and lied about the child's paternity. Unfortunately, she lost the baby, but she and Sonny grew close in their shared grief.
Sonny and Carly's first wedding is memorable because, despite their deep feelings for one another, they didn't tie the knot for love. In an unconventional attempt to keep Sonny out of jail, Carly married Sonny so that she wouldn't be allowed to testify against him in court for the various crimes he had committed while in the mob. While this first wedding may not have been for the right reasons, Sonny and Carly have since had plenty of other opportunities to redeem their first ceremony, based on how many times they've married over the years.
Sonny and Brenda
Sonny Corinthos and Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) are also one of the most famous couples from "General Hospital." If fans aren't cheering for Sonny to be with Carly Spencer, they are rooting for him to end up with Brenda. While Sonny and Brenda had a tumultuous history filled with many breakups, makeups, and presumed deaths, they finally managed to tie the knot in 2011.
However, the wedding was not all sunshine and roses for Brenda; Carly (now Laura Wright) threatened Brenda with the information about Brenda covering up her miscarried child's paternity with Sonny's son, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna). When Brenda reached the altar, she stopped the wedding and confessed everything about her cover-up scheme to Sonny, expecting him to break up with her and call off the ceremony. Instead, he forgave her, and the couple finally wed. While the marriage didn't last, as Brenda strayed back to Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) and Sonny reunited with Carly, the wedding was a triumphant moment for fans who had been waiting years for Sonny and Brenda to make their relationship official.
Sonny and Nina
Although some soap opera weddings are memorable for good reasons, perhaps because it's a fan-favorite couple tying the knot, sometimes it's for the inevitable drama. Such is the case for the wedding of Sonny Corinthos and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Sonny and Nina had an unconventional start to their relationship, as he fell in love with her while he had amnesia and she was keeping the secret of his identity from him. Despite that, Sonny did regain his memory and decided to stay with Nina since he had come to love her.
The couple married in October 2023 in a small ceremony surrounded by their children and close family. It was a happy occasion, except for the fact that Nina was hiding a big secret from Sonny. Nina was the person who turned Sonny's ex-wife, Carly Spencer, and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) into the SEC for insider trading. Nina was determined to keep her involvement a secret. However, Sonny's son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), received a call after the wedding revealing that Nina had called in the anonymous tip exposing the crime. Fans were on the edge of their seats throughout the whole affair, wondering if and when the bomb would drop and what that would mean for the newlyweds.