What Hallmark's Kevin McGarry Thinks Of Nathan & Elizabeth's When Calls The Heart Romance

Kicking off in Season 6, Hallmark's fan-favorite "When Calls the Heart" saw Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) enter into a major love triangle with Hope Valley's newest bachelors, Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) and Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally). Though the Season 8 finale seemed to put this will they-won't they romance to rest, lingering tensions between the three have kept the love triangle firmly in mind.

Hallmark star Kevin McGarry weighed in on the relationship between his character and leading lady Elizabeth, recognizing its ongoing complexities. "It's complicated; it's always been complicated," McGarry shared in an interview with Canadian Super Channel Heart & Home. "They are connected, but at the same time ... they're like a puzzle piece you've got to like, you know, jam together" (per Heavy).

McGarry plays Nathan, who arrived in Hope Valley as the new town constable following the death of Elizabeth's husband, Jack Thornton. Soon after his arrival, it became clear that the Mountie had feelings for the town's school teacher, feelings he confessed to in Season 8.