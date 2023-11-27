Why Leighton Meester Thinks She And Adam Brody Are 'Super Lucky' In Their Marriage

Nobody rejoiced more than millennial fans of "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl" when Adam Brody and Leighton Meester first got together in 2013. Despite initially meeting in 2007, it took several years before romance blossomed between the two Y2K icons. During an appearance on Anna Faris' "Unqualified" podcast, Brody opened up about his marriage to Meester, revealing that they were mere acquaintances before they both landed roles in the 2011 movie "The Oranges."

The actor explained, "I was seeing someone at the time [when we did the movie]. So, we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together about a year after that movie when I was single." They secretly tied the knot in 2014, just a year after they started dating officially. Years later, and after welcoming two children together, this celebrity duo appears to have cracked the code for a lasting Hollywood marriage.

As Meester clarified to E! News, "[We have a] normal relationship with all the good and the hard." But she was quick to add, "We're super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another." Further, during an interview on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Brody noted, "I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. I was excited when it came together, when I met the right person." However, the couple actively works on nurturing their relationship too.