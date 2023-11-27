Why Leighton Meester Thinks She And Adam Brody Are 'Super Lucky' In Their Marriage
Nobody rejoiced more than millennial fans of "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl" when Adam Brody and Leighton Meester first got together in 2013. Despite initially meeting in 2007, it took several years before romance blossomed between the two Y2K icons. During an appearance on Anna Faris' "Unqualified" podcast, Brody opened up about his marriage to Meester, revealing that they were mere acquaintances before they both landed roles in the 2011 movie "The Oranges."
The actor explained, "I was seeing someone at the time [when we did the movie]. So, we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together about a year after that movie when I was single." They secretly tied the knot in 2014, just a year after they started dating officially. Years later, and after welcoming two children together, this celebrity duo appears to have cracked the code for a lasting Hollywood marriage.
As Meester clarified to E! News, "[We have a] normal relationship with all the good and the hard." But she was quick to add, "We're super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another." Further, during an interview on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Brody noted, "I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. I was excited when it came together, when I met the right person." However, the couple actively works on nurturing their relationship too.
The couple thrives on and off screen
When speaking with E! News, Leighton Meester offered some fascinating insight into her long-lasting marriage with Adam Brody. "We give each other a lot of respect, time, attention, and focus. [We] really put our time and energy into [the relationship,]" the "Gossip Girl" alum explained. In a 2018 interview with Porter, Meester confirmed that Brody is The One while acknowledging that she was more than content with their settled family life.
Adding an amusing layer to their thriving connection, the celebrity couple reflected on how they felt about their iconic characters from "Gossip Girl" and "The O.C.," Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen, getting together in real life. After an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked them whether they ever laugh about the concept, Brody quipped, "Occasionally. Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day." While they never shared the screen as Seth and Blair, Brody and Meester have collaborated on various projects over the years.
Beyond their joint appearance in "The Oranges" in 2011, they co-starred in the 2014 film "Life Partners." In 2019, Brody joined the cast of "Single Parents" as the father of Meester's character's child. Their professional collaboration continued with the 2023 thriller, "River Wild." In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Meester gushed, "He's my best friend, and I wanna work with him on everything, and I think he's the best in everything."
Meester and Brody love being parents
Despite both being private individuals when it comes to their family lives, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have provided glimpses into their journey as parents on occasion. Speaking to GQ in 2019, Brody shared that his daughter (Arlo, who was born in 2015) was his most significant accomplishment to date (the couple's son, whose name they've yet to reveal, followed in 2020 so it's likely Brody feels the same way about him now too).
In an interview with Shape, Meester asserted that she finds her greatest joy in spending time with loved ones, but acknowledged that she sometimes struggles to juggle her private life and work obligations. "I just don't believe in balance. I think that's not possible if you're a working mother," the actor admitted. Meester is learning as she goes when it comes to parenting, with the hardest thing being letting her children explore on their own despite a fall here and there.
"It's the way they're going to learn," she pointed out. Brody also found purpose in being a father, telling GQ he only cares about his daughter's opinion of him. Meester commended her husband's parenting skills during a chat with Access Hollywood, as well as his approach to her as a mother. "He has real understanding, support, and kindness for me," she gushed. The two are clearly a match made in heaven, hence why they feel so lucky.