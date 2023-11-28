This Sweet John Stamos & Lori Loughlin Moment Makes Us Nostalgic For Full House

John Stamos and Lori Loughlin have made every '90s kid's dream come true. Fans of "Full House" were treated to a nostalgic moment as the dynamic duo reunited to join in on a TikTok challenge. The actors, who portrayed Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky on the sitcom for eight years, danced to "Islands in the Stream" by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

In the video, Stamos took center stage as he swayed to the song, which has gone viral on TikTok. The performance took an unexpected turn when Loughlin made a surprise entrance, joining Stamos in the dance. "How'd we do?" he captioned the post. The heartwarming reunion threw fans back to the '90s, seeing Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky side by side for the first time in years.

Stamos has opened up about his and Loughlin's past, which includes a bit of romance along with their persisting friendship. "We went on a date to Disneyland before we were both married," he recalled of their time spent together as teens (via HuffPost Live). "No disrespect to her family and her husband now, [but] I would say that she could be the one that got away. She's one of my dearest friends, and that's good enough." Due to their shared history, Stamos has even defended Loughlin when the public turned against her. In 2019, she was embroiled in a controversial college admissions scandal. Despite her role in the disgraceful incident, Stamos publicly stood by his friend.