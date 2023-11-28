This Sweet John Stamos & Lori Loughlin Moment Makes Us Nostalgic For Full House
John Stamos and Lori Loughlin have made every '90s kid's dream come true. Fans of "Full House" were treated to a nostalgic moment as the dynamic duo reunited to join in on a TikTok challenge. The actors, who portrayed Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky on the sitcom for eight years, danced to "Islands in the Stream" by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
In the video, Stamos took center stage as he swayed to the song, which has gone viral on TikTok. The performance took an unexpected turn when Loughlin made a surprise entrance, joining Stamos in the dance. "How'd we do?" he captioned the post. The heartwarming reunion threw fans back to the '90s, seeing Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky side by side for the first time in years.
Stamos has opened up about his and Loughlin's past, which includes a bit of romance along with their persisting friendship. "We went on a date to Disneyland before we were both married," he recalled of their time spent together as teens (via HuffPost Live). "No disrespect to her family and her husband now, [but] I would say that she could be the one that got away. She's one of my dearest friends, and that's good enough." Due to their shared history, Stamos has even defended Loughlin when the public turned against her. In 2019, she was embroiled in a controversial college admissions scandal. Despite her role in the disgraceful incident, Stamos publicly stood by his friend.
John Stamos and Lori Loughlin almost became more than friends
It turns out everyone's favorite couple on "Full House" could've been an item in real life. In his memoir "If You Would Have Told Me," John Stamos spilled the beans about his almost-romance with Lori Loughlin. "[We had a] sort of true friendship that's supposed to be the foundation of a great, lasting relationship," Stamos wrote (via InStyle). He remembered feeling a bit of a spark with Loughlin, especially given their years-long relationship on-screen.
However, Stamos faced a predicament after meeting actor Rebecca Romijn, his future ex-wife, in 1994. He had to choose between seeing where things would go with Loughlin or starting fresh with Romijn — and apparently, it wasn't an easy choice. He told InStyle: "In my mind, it was like ... the two Sandys in Grease!" But for Loughlin, there was never any sign she and Stamos would be more than friends.
"I was actually married at the time that I was doing the show," Loughlin explained to HuffPost Live (via Daily Mail). "And then when I got divorced, [John] met Rebecca Romijn, and he got married, so our timing was just really off. I don't think it ever entered our minds that it would be something more." Ultimately, Stamos decided to keep things platonic with Loughlin and test out the waters with Romijn. In 1998 the two became husband and wife, but their marriage ultimately ended with a messy divorce in 2005, according to People.
John stood by Lori during her college admissions scandal
Even though John Stamos and Lori Loughlin didn't dive into romantic territory, their friendship stayed strong. Fast forward to 2019, and Stamos had Loughlin's back during her infamous college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March 2019 for paying $500,000 to falsely designate their daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, per CNN. The investigation, termed "Operation Varsity Blues," eventually found Loughlin and Giannuli guilty of fraud.
In Loughlin's TikTok video with John Stamos, commenters' feelings were split because of her crime. "Uncle Jesse is gold, but can't ever look at Aunt Becky the same," one comment read. On the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Stamos opened up about his support for Loughlin, acknowledging the challenges she faced in the public eye. "If you defend her, then people get mad. If you don't defend her, then you feel bad because she's a great person," the "Scream Queens" actor explained. "She wasn't really the architect of any of it — she was in the way background. She didn't know what was going on," he added.
Both Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty, and Loughlin served her prison sentence from October to December 2020. She also paid a $150,000 fine and had to complete 150 hours of community service (via Buzzfeed News). Loughlin has since returned to acting after leaving prison, taking up roles in "When Hope Calls" and "Fall Into Winter."