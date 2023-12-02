Who Is Olivia Millar, The Mother Of Jonah Hill's Child

Actor Jonah Hill is not interested in having his personal life play out in the spotlight. Hill has long been vocal about body acceptance after years of self-image issues, and in recent years, there has been increased interest in his appearance after he shed a substantial amount of weight. However, in October 2021, Hill urged fans on social media to refrain from commenting on his body, even if they mean well. Unfortunately, by August 2022, he'd chosen to deactivate his social media imprints. During this same month, Hill also announced that he would no longer be conducting public outings to promote his projects due to anxiety attacks. Therefore, it came as no surprise when Hill and his partner, Olivia Millar, didn't formally announce they were expecting a child together.

The two began dating in August 2022, but not much is known about how they met. Though they have never publicly addressed their relationship, the two have been spotted out together several times. In March 2023, the Daily Mail obtained photos of the couple in California, which shows Millar with a noticeable baby bump. Months later, in June 2023, a spokesperson for Hill confirmed to People that the pair indeed welcomed a child together. The new mom keeps a low profile, opting for a private Instagram account, so not many particulars have been shared about their infant. Nevertheless, several facts have been made public about Millar, who has an interesting background outside of her relationship with a Hollywood A-lister.