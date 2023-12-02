Meet Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet's Two Kids

After a 17-year-long relationship, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shared the sad relationship news of their divorce in January 2022. The couple was married for nearly five years and shared two kids, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, whom they continue to co-parent. Together, they sought to honor Jason's Hawaii heritage with their children's beautiful names. Iolani means "warrior hawk" in Hawaiian, and Nakao means "warrior." Meanwhile, his first middle name, Manakauapo, which means stormy weather, served as an ode to the weather at the time of his birth.

As for his second name, Namakaeha, that came straight from Momoa's middle name. If that wasn't thoughtful enough, Jason also got his kids' names tattooed on his chest in adorable, childlike handwriting. Although Jason has gifted us with many memorable performances over the years, he believes that fatherhood is his most important role to date. In a Men's Health interview, he shared that his kids helped him mature and feel more grounded.

He revealed that they inspired him to prioritize his health so he could spend as much time with them as possible. The "Game of Thrones" also gushed about his kids in a way that made our hearts melt, saying: "My kids are my greatest piece of art. If I can pump them full of amazing stuff and surround them with beautiful art and music, then I'm going to live out my life watching them. They're already way smarter and just way better than me."