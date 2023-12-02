Meet Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet's Two Kids
After a 17-year-long relationship, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shared the sad relationship news of their divorce in January 2022. The couple was married for nearly five years and shared two kids, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, whom they continue to co-parent. Together, they sought to honor Jason's Hawaii heritage with their children's beautiful names. Iolani means "warrior hawk" in Hawaiian, and Nakao means "warrior." Meanwhile, his first middle name, Manakauapo, which means stormy weather, served as an ode to the weather at the time of his birth.
As for his second name, Namakaeha, that came straight from Momoa's middle name. If that wasn't thoughtful enough, Jason also got his kids' names tattooed on his chest in adorable, childlike handwriting. Although Jason has gifted us with many memorable performances over the years, he believes that fatherhood is his most important role to date. In a Men's Health interview, he shared that his kids helped him mature and feel more grounded.
He revealed that they inspired him to prioritize his health so he could spend as much time with them as possible. The "Game of Thrones" also gushed about his kids in a way that made our hearts melt, saying: "My kids are my greatest piece of art. If I can pump them full of amazing stuff and surround them with beautiful art and music, then I'm going to live out my life watching them. They're already way smarter and just way better than me."
Lola Iolani Momoa
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet welcomed their first child, Lola Iolani Momoa, on July 21, 2007, via a home birth. When Jason spoke to Esquire, he revealed that he almost missed Lola's birth because his wife went into labor when he was asleep. Thankfully, he woke up in time and saw that he had tons of missed calls from home, so he began rushing to the airport in Canada, where he was shooting "Stargate" at the time.
After a mad scramble, he got there in time to see the end of labor and watch his daughter come into the world. As Lola grew up, Jason realized he had a new fear: teenage boys. He told Men's Health that he once cried at the thought of his daughter dating, explaining, "I'm not going to do well with it. I'll just hate it if she brings home some dips**** bad boy. He added, "I'm like, 'If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!'"
In 2022, Jason told People that Lola loves sitcoms, so the family gathered around to watch one every night. While Jason was working on his 2022 movie, "Slumberland," he saw his daughter and her friends dancing to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now." He loved their choreography so much that he showed it to his co-star, Marlow Barkley, who also shared the same sentiment. So, they incorporated it into the film in a dream sequence. Later, Jason took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Lola teaching the dance to the actors.
Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha
On December 15, 2008, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet welcomed their second child, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, whom they lovingly call "Wolfie." Whenever fans get a rare glimpse at Nakoa, they can't believe just how closely he resembles his dad. Speaking to InStyle in 2020, Jason shared that he doesn't want to follow in his father's footsteps and have a distant relationship with his son, explaining, "I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."
Jason told Indie Wire in 2021 that he hid a secret message for his son in "Dune." He explained that Nakoa practiced Kali, a martial art from the Philippines. One Kali gesture calls for a person to place their hand over their heart and then on their head to show intimacy, and Jason portrayed that in the film. Once he explained that, it was obvious that the move was dedicated to his son because it almost came across like a fourth wall break as Jason looked like he was trying not to crack a smile.
But sadly, his son might have a tough time watching the film. In the Men's Health interview, Jason said that Nakoa gets extremely concerned seeing his father in dire situations in films. Jason shared his son's adorable words and his reaction to them, recalling the boy saying, "'Pa, are you okay?' And I'm like, 'Son, I'm sitting right next to you. We're good. This was two years ago. Just watch the movie.'"