Inside Leighton Meester's Romance With Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's romance is one of Hollywood's greatest love stories. During an episode of Penn Badgley's "Podcrushed" podcast, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Brody shared that he was instantly drawn to Meester, although nothing came of it at the time. "She remained elusive to me for so long and aloof," he said. However, Meester wasn't that aloof.

While Meester confessed to Access Hollywood in 2017 that she had never watched "The O.C.," where Brody portrayed Seth Cohen, she did think he was cute (her first impression of him came from a friend's screensaver). The following year, when speaking with Net-a-Porter's Porter Edit, Meester shared, "I wouldn't change anything [in the past] because I'm happy where I am now," referring to Brody as her soulmate.

Fans of Y2K television were thrilled to see Blair Waldorf from "Gossip Girl" get together with Seth from "The O.C.," and Meester and Brody love to see it. While they don't necessarily think about themselves that way, Meester told Entertainment Tonight, "It's exciting to us that it's exciting to you. It's cool." Brody then joked about having their designated Seth and Blair day once per year, sparking our hopes that they could potentially incorporate the concept into an iconic Halloween couple costume or a similar creative outing. Nevertheless, the duo has worked on several joint projects, with their most significant collaboration being their marriage and two children.