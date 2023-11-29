Inside Leighton Meester's Romance With Adam Brody
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's romance is one of Hollywood's greatest love stories. During an episode of Penn Badgley's "Podcrushed" podcast, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Brody shared that he was instantly drawn to Meester, although nothing came of it at the time. "She remained elusive to me for so long and aloof," he said. However, Meester wasn't that aloof.
While Meester confessed to Access Hollywood in 2017 that she had never watched "The O.C.," where Brody portrayed Seth Cohen, she did think he was cute (her first impression of him came from a friend's screensaver). The following year, when speaking with Net-a-Porter's Porter Edit, Meester shared, "I wouldn't change anything [in the past] because I'm happy where I am now," referring to Brody as her soulmate.
Fans of Y2K television were thrilled to see Blair Waldorf from "Gossip Girl" get together with Seth from "The O.C.," and Meester and Brody love to see it. While they don't necessarily think about themselves that way, Meester told Entertainment Tonight, "It's exciting to us that it's exciting to you. It's cool." Brody then joked about having their designated Seth and Blair day once per year, sparking our hopes that they could potentially incorporate the concept into an iconic Halloween couple costume or a similar creative outing. Nevertheless, the duo has worked on several joint projects, with their most significant collaboration being their marriage and two children.
They met in 2007 but didn't start dating until 2013
When Adam Brody first met Leighton Meester in 2007, he initially assumed she might not be a nice person, despite liking her. Speaking on Anna Faris' "Unqualified" podcast, Brody opened up about his marriage to Meester, revealing that they were introduced by Josh Schwartz, the director of both "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl." As reported by People, Brody admitted to having preconceived notions about Meester based on her "Gossip Girl" character, Blair Waldorf. "And come to find out she's literally Joan of Arc," he joked, adding, "She is the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star."
Despite their serendipitous origin story, Brody and Meester were nothing more than acquaintances up until 2011, when they were both cast in the movie "The Oranges." Still, nothing happened at the time, as Brody was involved with someone else. They finally got together sometime in 2013 after Brody became single again, but they kept their romance out of the spotlight. "She's more inherently private than I am," Brody said of Meester in a GQ interview in 2019.
Approximately a year after they started seeing each other, Brody and Meester quietly tied the knot away from the public eye. In a talk with SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Brody said that he always knew he would eventually be married with children, making it easy for him to take those steps with Meester. "I was excited when it came together, when I met the right person," he shared.
Brody and Meester have welcomed two children together
After marrying in 2014, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arlo Day, in the following year. Prior to her pregnancy, Meester shared her enthusiasm for the new chapter she was entering, telling Nylon, "Most people I know are starting to get married. It'll be kids next. I like the grown-up stuff." Despite her excitement, Meester has kept her family life tightly under wraps. However, she did tell Refinery29 in 2017 that she was proud to be a mother.
In 2020, Brody and Meester welcomed their second child, a son whose name is yet to be disclosed. Despite navigating the challenges of pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple found joy in spending more time together. Brody shared with People, "It's been pretty magical. We're just ridiculously fortunate and lucky."
Talking with Access Hollywood in 2022, Meester revealed how fulfilling it was to witness Brody embrace fatherhood, additionally highlighting his genuine support for her as a mother and a woman. The "Gossip Girl" alum seems to have also fully immersed herself in motherhood, telling Entertainment Tonight that she loves the opportunity to take extended breaks from work, as it allows her to spend quality time with her kids.
They've collaborated on-screen multiple times
In addition to enjoying their family life, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are no strangers to teaming up on screen. Other than their previous collaboration in "The Oranges," the couple got together once again in the 2014 film "Life Partners." During an appearance on "The View" that same year, Meester admitted she loved working alongside Brody. "It's nice to mix business with pleasure," the actor said.
She echoed the sentiment when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter five years later when Brody joined the cast of ABC's "Single Parents" (a comedy series starring Meester) as the uninvolved father of Meester's character's son. She told the outlet, "He's my best friend. I wanna work with him on everything, and I think he's the best at everything."
In 2023, the couple reunited on the big screen for the thriller "River Wild." Discussing the movie on Variety's "Just for Variety" podcast, Brody revealed his initial reservations about the storyline (warning, spoilers ahead). "I wouldn't have picked this for us," the actor, who plays the movie's violent antagonist, said of the scenes where he had to attack Meester's character. Despite his hesitation, professional curiosity ultimately prevailed, leading them both to sign on for the project, which is unlike anything they've previously worked on together.
The iconic millennial couple shares hobbies
When they have extra time on their hands, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester love to spend it in each other's company. The two are known for their philanthropic endeavors, often dedicating their time to volunteer work, particularly at events aimed at raising awareness about child hunger. At one such event in 2017, according to Feeding America's website, they served lunch to children and played with them.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the event, Brody shared, "Lending our name or face certainly brings some level of awareness, but we also need to know what we're talking about." He explained, "I wanted to be hands-on, and I want to be educated and, again, forge a connection." Meester added that they were also trying to instill gratitude and selflessness in their daughter through their volunteer efforts.
Beyond their altruistic pursuits, Brody and Meester share a common passion for surfing. In a conversation with Shape, Meester revealed that Brody was her surfing mentor. She shared, "I got really into it," adding, "I'm working on a skill, and that is so fulfilling to me." Brody also shared his enthusiasm for the activity with the Wall Street Journal, telling the magazine, "Honestly, we're just beach bums."