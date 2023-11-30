Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi Had 'Immediate Love' For Each Other When They Filmed Priscilla

Sofia Coppola's new movie, "Priscilla," has let fans in on the truth about Elvis and Priscilla Presley's relationship. It's clear that a lot of help, research, and attention to detail went into making this film a successful portrayal of two iconic stars. And, it's safe to say that a biopic like this one never would have worked without the perfect leads. Not only does "Priscilla" follow two very real and very well-known individuals, but it also focuses on the two as a couple. So, the chemistry was as vital a part of the casting process as getting the right individual actors.

Folks who've seen the film can agree that Coppola's casting of Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley was perfection. Interestingly, though, the typical steps to ensure great chemistry between two leads weren't taken in the case of "Priscilla." It was all about Coppola's vision. According to Spaeny, she never had a chemistry read with Elordi before they got the gigs. "I guess [Coppola] just saw something in me and Jacob and she pulled the trigger," she told Deadline, adding, "The thing about Sofia is that when she knows what she wants, she really goes for it and trusts her gut." It seems that Coppola's gut instincts are unmatched, and as it turns out, the actors were just as impressed by the casting as the rest of us are.