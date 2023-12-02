Candace Cameron Bure's Son Lev Has Hallmark-Worthy Wedding Plans

Candace Cameron Bure may have left the Hallmark channel, but not before shooting a host of sweet, feel-good movies. The former "Full House" star can be seen in romance flicks, like "If I Only Had Christmas," as well as movies with a more mysterious air, such as the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series. These days, Candace is busy being a part of the Great American Family network and a busy member of her own. She is the mom of three (grown) kids — Natasha, Lev, and Maksim — and the wife of former professional hockey player Valeri Bure.

The "Christmas Under Wraps" star revealed to Us Weekly that she will be reunited with her children for the holidays. "They're all coming home," she gushed. Plus, the actor revealed another surprise: "We are gaining a daughter very soon. My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we're very excited." Candace referred to her son, Lev, who works in California as the Vice President of Bure Family Wines of Bure Family Wines.

Lev has a great role model in his parents, who have been married for almost three decades. However, Candace is relatively new to being the mother-in-law, admitting that she envisions having to contend with her daughter-in-law's family for the opportunity to host the couple during future holidays. Nevertheless, she is excited about being involved in her son's wedding plans.