Candace Cameron Bure's Son Lev Has Hallmark-Worthy Wedding Plans
Candace Cameron Bure may have left the Hallmark channel, but not before shooting a host of sweet, feel-good movies. The former "Full House" star can be seen in romance flicks, like "If I Only Had Christmas," as well as movies with a more mysterious air, such as the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series. These days, Candace is busy being a part of the Great American Family network and a busy member of her own. She is the mom of three (grown) kids — Natasha, Lev, and Maksim — and the wife of former professional hockey player Valeri Bure.
The "Christmas Under Wraps" star revealed to Us Weekly that she will be reunited with her children for the holidays. "They're all coming home," she gushed. Plus, the actor revealed another surprise: "We are gaining a daughter very soon. My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we're very excited." Candace referred to her son, Lev, who works in California as the Vice President of Bure Family Wines of Bure Family Wines.
Lev has a great role model in his parents, who have been married for almost three decades. However, Candace is relatively new to being the mother-in-law, admitting that she envisions having to contend with her daughter-in-law's family for the opportunity to host the couple during future holidays. Nevertheless, she is excited about being involved in her son's wedding plans.
Candace is supportive of her son
Candance Cameron Bure confessed to Us Weekly that when it comes to her son Lev Bure's wedding, she is not a mother-of-the-groomzilla. "I feel like it probably is different to be the mother of a groom than the mother of the bride," the actor shared. "I'm definitely finding my place in the wedding and just being supportive and I love that. Of course, I want to help and do everything, but I'm learning to settle into my position."
Her position might be more minor than she had hoped, as the star detailed how her future daughter-in-law is always welcome to their holiday gatherings. Still, she wasn't entirely sure how everything would work out this year. Additionally, Candace noted that she and her husband, Valeri Bure, had been giving advice to the soon-to-be newlyweds only when it was sought out instead of taking a more assertive approach. After all, she married Valeri when she was relatively young, at just 20 years old, and probably knows firsthand the struggles they may face. Nevertheless, she maintains that she is the couple's biggest cheerleader.
Lev's betrothed has not been publicly identified by name, and the mom of three wasn't inclined to share any additional details about the upcoming holiday nuptials beyond her perspective. But with a date set for "just after Christmas," how could the wedding not be as dreamy as a Hallmark movie?
Candace has been a future MIL before
Lev Bure's impending wedding isn't the first time he has been getting ready to walk down the aisle. In August 2020, the "Fuller House" star was over the moon when she shared her son's engagement to Taylor Hutchison. On Facebook, she proclaimed, "She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison 💍. We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged! And this mama/mama-in-love can't wait for wedding planning shenanigans," complete with photos of Lev down on one knee. Prior to the proposal, Hutchison and Lev had been dating for a little over a year.
Unfortunately, in April 2021, Candace announced that her son and Hutchison had decided not to proceed with their marriage. After an eight-month engagement, the pair called it off, with Candace assuring everyone, "It was a mutual decision, so nobody's upset and heartbroken," via Us Weekly. Though the post on Facebook remains, all three announcements on Lev's, Hutchison's, and Candace's pages have since been deleted. Because of Lev's failed engagement, Candace might be less enthusiastic about sharing details leading up to this wedding.
In the meantime, she's been busy promoting her Christmas movies on the Great American Family channel, where fans are guaranteed a happily ever after!