The Sweet Way Jason Momoa Reconnected With An Old Girlfriend After Two Decades
Although staying friends with an ex can strengthen your relationship, it doesn't always work out when your former lover is a Hollywood star. However, Jason Momoa reconnected with an old girlfriend after two-and-a-half decades, and they were still on good terms, despite the considerable time apart. The Des Moines Register outlined how Momoa and his high-school girlfriend, Lindsey Aaron, met again about 25 years after they last spoke.
The duo previously both lived in Iowa and attended Norwalk High School together, just one grade apart. Shockingly, though, Aaron was not interested in Momoa at first. "I thought he was a cocky dude and a little bit of a womanizer so when he asked me out on a date, I told him 'No,'" she admitted. An intrepid wingman, who knew both of them, convinced Aaron to go on a date with the future "Fast X" star. Momoa and Aaron then dated for about five months in 1997 and also hung out at the prom, despite initially attending with other people.
Momoa returned to Iowa for a Meili Vodka event and recognized Aaron
Notably, on Jason Momoa's personality, Lindsey Aaron commented, "What you see, that's truly what you get. He truly is a down-to-earth guy." Before his acting career took off, the "Aquaman" star asked Aaron out again about a year after their initial breakup but she had moved on with someone else. After both Aaron and Momoa got married and subsequently divorced their other partners, they ran into each other again in 2023.
Momoa and his business partner, Blaine Halvorson, met fans at a Fareway grocery store in Norwalk, Iowa, where they also signed bottles of Meili Vodka, a sustainable brand the duo launched in 2023. Norwalk was just the first stop on the tour, and Aaron headed to the event specifically to reunite with Momoa. "It was so fun seeing him," she told the Des Moines Register. "When he saw me, I got a 'Lindseyyyyy' in his deep rumbly voice and a huge hug!"
They talked a bit and although Aaron was unable to meet with Momoa and some friends later that night due to a prior commitment with her daughter, Aaron added, "Jason's a family person. I'm sure he understands. There will be other times, I'm sure." The actor's warm reception of his ex-flame, plus his familial connection with Iowa, definitely could mean they'll see each other again.
Momoa met some other former high school friends in Norwalk
Lindsey Aaron wasn't the only old flame Jason Momoa caught up with during his Norwalk Fareway visit. The actor shared an Instagram post filled with pics of him reuniting with two women who were presumably also from his high school days since each of them was wearing shirts with photos of younger versions of themselves, alongside a teenage Momoa, on them.
He captioned the post: "WELL NORWALK WON THAT WAS INSANE. I LOVE YOU ALL FOR THE SUPPORT @meilivodka TOUR. [...] All my aloha to my friends who should [showed] up." Momoa likely managed to stay in touch with many of his high school friends since his mother, Coni Momoa, still lives in Norwalk. After his brief relationship with his high-school flame, Lindsey Aaron, Momoa dated fellow actor Simmone Jade Mackinnon for about seven years.
Then, he was involved with Lisa Bonet from around 2005 until 2022. The former couple has kids from their lengthy marriage, and Momoa and Bonet announced the sad relationship news of their divorce in January 2022. Momoa subsequently dated actor Eiza González sporadically starting in February 2022. As of November 2023, it was unclear if Momoa and González were still together.