The Sweet Way Jason Momoa Reconnected With An Old Girlfriend After Two Decades

Notably, on Jason Momoa's personality, Lindsey Aaron commented, "What you see, that's truly what you get. He truly is a down-to-earth guy." Before his acting career took off, the "Aquaman" star asked Aaron out again about a year after their initial breakup but she had moved on with someone else. After both Aaron and Momoa got married and subsequently divorced their other partners, they ran into each other again in 2023.

Momoa and his business partner, Blaine Halvorson, met fans at a Fareway grocery store in Norwalk, Iowa, where they also signed bottles of Meili Vodka, a sustainable brand the duo launched in 2023. Norwalk was just the first stop on the tour, and Aaron headed to the event specifically to reunite with Momoa. "It was so fun seeing him," she told the Des Moines Register. "When he saw me, I got a 'Lindseyyyyy' in his deep rumbly voice and a huge hug!"

They talked a bit and although Aaron was unable to meet with Momoa and some friends later that night due to a prior commitment with her daughter, Aaron added, "Jason's a family person. I'm sure he understands. There will be other times, I'm sure." The actor's warm reception of his ex-flame, plus his familial connection with Iowa, definitely could mean they'll see each other again.