Meet Donald Sutherland's 5 Kids

Few actors in history have had a career as rich as Donald Sutherland's. The legendary star's career began all the way back in 1962 with a minor role in "Studio 4." After that, Donald consistently nabbed smaller roles and guest appearances to get his name out there. And, in 1970, the intrepid performer finally got his big break in film through "M*A*S*H." Since then, he has shown no signs of stopping and continues to regularly work into his twilight years.

Although Donald has garnered a stunning net worth after his decades in the film industry, the esteemed actor informed The Seattle Times that his children are his most beloved asset. Donald explained, "Offspring are strange and complicated beings. I've been incredibly fortunate. If there is a wealth that I've had in my life freely, truly it's my five children." In 1966, the Canadian star became a father for the first time when he and his then-wife, Shirley Douglas, welcomed twins Kiefer and Rachel Sutherland.

They were succeeded by Donald's children with his third wife, Francine Racette; Roeg, Rossif, and Angus Sutherland. If you're wondering about the origin of these rather unique names, Donald explained all when he spoke at the 2019 Lumière Festival. "I love filmmakers, I really do," he gushed. "They are part of my life, and I named my four sons after directors I worked with," (via Variety).