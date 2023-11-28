The Bizarre Reason The Paparazzi Is Keeping Their Eyes Peeled On King Charles' Shoes
If Prince Harry's fight with Mirror Group Newspapers has taught us anything, it's that the paparazzi will stop at just about nothing to take photos of the royal family. However, photographers have recently taken an interest in snapping a pic of King Charles III that would likely surprise even Harry himself. As of late, folks have been trying to get a better look at Charles' shoelaces.
In his new book, "Endgame," author, Omid Scobie, made a very unusual claim about Charles, and it's got folks laser-focused on the king's feet in an attempt to prove or disprove the surprising accusation. In a passage about Charles' shoes, Scobie wrote, "When laces get even the smallest bit threadbare, a staff member must quickly switch them out with a fresh, ironed pair," per the Daily Mail.
Scobie used this anecdote to show just how "pampered" the king really is. Unsurprisingly, though, people have focused more on the bizarre notion of ironed shoelaces than how out-of-touch the king may be. As a result, folks are trying to get a good look at the royal footwear. And, for many, a recent photo gives us enough evidence to confirm the rumors.
Do King Charles III's staff members actually iron his shoelaces?
You've heard of "The Emperor's New Clothes;" now feast your eyes on "the king's shockingly pristine shoelaces." A photo from November 26, 2023, featuring King Charles III in Sandringham on his way to Sunday service at St. Mary Magdalene Church gives folks a clear closeup of the king's perfectly tidy shoes. Could these shoelaces be ironed? It's entirely possible! Do we think adding this extra step — no pun intended — to your morning routine is worth it? That would be a "no."
It's safe to say that by getting the word out about Charles' shoelaces, Omid Scobie made his point. Also, his accusations about the King's diva-like lifestyle went far beyond his shoes. Scobie claimed that the king brings 1,000-thread-count, pre-steamed sheets with him whenever he travels. He also wrote, "There is even a rumor (one that, surprisingly, sources have confirmed) that Charles likes to have someone squeeze exactly one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush for him ahead of his bedtime routine."
If these rumors are, in fact, true, then most of us can agree that Charles is taking advantage of his royal standing in some truly strange and over-the-top ways. For now, though, we can't be certain that this is anything more than some royal gossip. One thing's for sure, though: Plenty more people are about to be zooming in on photos of the king's shoes than ever before.