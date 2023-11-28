The Bizarre Reason The Paparazzi Is Keeping Their Eyes Peeled On King Charles' Shoes

If Prince Harry's fight with Mirror Group Newspapers has taught us anything, it's that the paparazzi will stop at just about nothing to take photos of the royal family. However, photographers have recently taken an interest in snapping a pic of King Charles III that would likely surprise even Harry himself. As of late, folks have been trying to get a better look at Charles' shoelaces.

In his new book, "Endgame," author, Omid Scobie, made a very unusual claim about Charles, and it's got folks laser-focused on the king's feet in an attempt to prove or disprove the surprising accusation. In a passage about Charles' shoes, Scobie wrote, "When laces get even the smallest bit threadbare, a staff member must quickly switch them out with a fresh, ironed pair," per the Daily Mail.

Scobie used this anecdote to show just how "pampered" the king really is. Unsurprisingly, though, people have focused more on the bizarre notion of ironed shoelaces than how out-of-touch the king may be. As a result, folks are trying to get a good look at the royal footwear. And, for many, a recent photo gives us enough evidence to confirm the rumors.