Garth Brooks Met Trisha Yearwood While He Was Still Married To Sandy Mahl

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been happily married since 2005, which is a lifetime in Hollywood. Aside from both being country stars in their own right, Brooks has appeared on his wife's cooking show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," and she has collaborated on a bunch of his songs. It genuinely seems like they were always meant to be. And yet, the fact is that Brooks was married to someone else for a while, even if Yearwood appears to be his soulmate.

He and Sandy Mahl tied the knot in May 1986. The pair met, as the story goes, when Brooks was still a club bouncer in Oklahoma and she happened to get into a brawl at the establishment. As it turns out, they were both students at Oklahoma State University too. Mahl was around long before Brooks was famous, but she was also fully supportive of his career. Mahl even reportedly left her hometown to help him with his songwriting and start a family.

Eventually, they had three daughters, and Mahl was credited with writing one song on his debut album, "I've Got A Good Thing Going." It seemed like everything was looking up for the couple, who went from scraping by with Brooks selling boots to make ends meet to him becoming world famous by topping the Billboard charts. But, after meeting Yearwood in 1987, at which point he had only been a married man for just over a year, everything changed.