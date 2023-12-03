What The Cast Of Remember The Titans Looks Like Today

Sports dramas are nothing new in Hollywood, but "Remember the Titans" has always been more than that. When screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard moved to Alexandria, Virginia, to get away from Hollywood, he had no idea he would be stumbling into a story that seemed to be made for the movies. In the late 1960s, the situation was as bad as it could be in Alexandria. There was violence everywhere, and multiple cultural groups clashing. There was also a lot of racial tension as segregation continued. But when Howard moved to the city in 1996, there was none of that. Instead, the screenwriter found a community more socially integrated than most. And when he asked locals about this, the answer left him intrigued. "They said, 'You won't believe this, but a football team integrated our town 25 years ago: The Singing Titans,'" Howard recalled during an interview for the New York Post.

Howard would soon write a spec script on the Titans, the football team that conquered racial divides and remained undefeated throughout 1971. Eventually, he caught the attention of Jerry Bruckheimer's film producing partner Chad Oman, who thought it would make for a good Disney movie. Following its release in September 2000, "Remember the Titans" would go on to gross over $130 million at the worldwide box office. As for the cast, they may not look like the characters they played years ago, but they continue to celebrate their movie's legacy decades later.