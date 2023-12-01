Meet Pax Jolie-Pitt's New Girlfriend Carmen Blanchard

Carmen Blanchard attended Burbank High School, just north of Los Angeles. While a student at the school, she took on a leadership position with the ASB, the Associated Student Body. In 2020, her senior year, she spoke with a podcast called "GenZ Speaks" about what it was like to run the board. "Our biggest role is that we are the student board member. I'm on the Burbank USD Board, like, Board of Education," she explained. Blanchard met twice a month with the school superintendent to present concerns from the student body.

In addition to advocating for her fellow students, Blanchard spent a lot of time during the COVID-19 shutdowns learning about various social justice movements like Black Lives Matter. "I think the most [important thing] you can do to be a part of a movement or cause is to educate yourself," she said. To march without being informed, she said, would be simply "performative activism." Blanchard said she hadn't yet settled on a primary cause to focus on and was instead trying to learn as much as she could. "I'm just kind of trying to do my best to like, educate myself and find like, what I value the most," she said. "Equal rights in every shape and form, whether it be like, for women, for minorities, for LGBTQ, whatever it be, is obviously something that's super important to me."