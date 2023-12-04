Why Pamela Anderson Wasn't Happy With The First Season Of Her HGTV Series

In November 2022, HGTV launched "Pamela's Garden of Eden," an original renovation show following the stunningly transformed Pamela Anderson as she restores her family's property on Vancouver Island. The show has since seen subsequent seasons, with the second series of episodes premiering in September 2023.

Even though the series is continuing, the Canadian actor and model has opened up about her unhappiness with the program's first season, explaining that she had different expectations for the series. "Before, I was thinking it was a little HGTV Canada show and that it was going to just be about sustainable design," Anderson told People. "I was wrong, unfortunately, and once again I felt slightly exploited."

The model also mentioned that she had a lot going on at the time of filming, adding, "I was a bit of a mess." Despite her negative feelings surrounding the first season of "Pamela's Garden of Eden," the renovation host has expressed positive feelings about the show's second season, seemingly determined to make the most out of her HGTV opportunity.