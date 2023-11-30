Henry Kissinger, Former Secretary Of State, Dead At 100

Henry A. Kissinger, renowned politician and foreign affairs diplomat, died on November 29. Kissinger was 100 years old at the time of his death. The announcement of his passing was confirmed by the politician's firm, Kissinger Associates (via CNN).

Kissinger was a dominant figure in politics in the 20th century. He served as the secretary of State and national security advisor for President Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. One of his most applauded works was negotiating a cease-fire with Vietnam, for which he was with a Nobel Peace Prize in 1973.

