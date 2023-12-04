Justin Timberlake's Complete Transformation

Shortly after his "Star Search" appearance, Justin Timberlake set his sights on Disney's "The All New Mickey Mouse Club." At the time, Disney was looking for young Mousketeers all over the U.S. and, in the end, cast the ones who stood out the most. In 1993, the standouts happened to be Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and, of course, Timberlake. The gang was also joined by older stars Keri Russell and Timberlake's eventual bandmate, JC Chasez.

In Spears' memoir, "The Woman In Me," the singer shared how hard they all worked while on the show, sometimes practicing their choreography multiple times a day. That said, the stars also had time to bond. And it sounds like this is also how Spears' romance with Timberlake started. "[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me," Spears wrote in her memoir (via People). "A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me."

Timberlake would only star on "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" for two years before embarking on a new chapter in his career. As for Spears, she left the show in 1994. Years later, in 1999, she and Timberlake became an item.