Tragic Details About Young And Restless Star Eileen Davidson's Life

The youngest of seven children, Eileen Davidson had a difficult time figuring out where she fit in. The biggest issue was that, according to Davidson, her father had undiagnosed bipolar disorder. Speaking with "General Hospital" star Maurice Benard on his podcast, "State Of Mind with Maurice Benard," Davidson recounted her childhood and how her father would walk past her as if she did not exist. "My father wouldn't, he would go in his room, and not talk to me, I was 8 years old at the time, for like six months," she explained to Benard. "He literally walked by me, came in the door, and walked by like I wasn't even there."

Davidson noted there was not much information surrounding what was then referred to as manic depression. "We didn't know back then, it was the 60s," she said. In fact, it wasn't until the 1980s that manic depression was changed to bipolar disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) in an effort to ease the stigma around the illness. Davidson's mother would try to explain her father's erratic behavior, telling her, "Your dad, he fell off a horse when he was a kid, so maybe that's what's wrong." Sadly, she would lose her father when she was just 22 years old after he died from a heart attack.

