What Ryan Phillippe's Relationship With His And Reese Witherspoon's Kids Is Like

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe had a fast-moving relationship. The couple's paths first crossed on Witherspoon's 21st birthday in 1997, and they got engaged just a year later. The happy couple tied the knot in June 1999, and their first child, Ava Phillippe, was born the following September. In August 2002, Witherspoon and Phillippe started going to couples therapy, suggesting there was trouble in paradise. They ironed out their issues and Witherspoon gave birth to their son, Deacon Phillippe, in October 2003.

The couple ultimately called it quits in 2006. Nevertheless, they continue to co-parent their children and put their differences aside to join them for every major event. An insider offered some insight into Ryan's parenting to Us Weekly: "Ryan has been an awesome parent [...] Everything pretty much stops for him when his kids need him. Even during the pandemic when he's been in literally another country, he's present in their lives and he is still the 'cool parent' in their eyes. [...] He is really proud of who they've become."

Given just how frequently Ryan posts about Deacon on social media, there's no doubt that the two share a strong bond. But the same apparently cannot be said for Ryan's relationship with his daughter, because, for a while, many believed they weren't on the best of terms since Ava didn't follow him on Instagram despite following her mother. However, those rumors were put to rest by just how sweetly Ryan has spoken about her.