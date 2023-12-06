Live Your Hallmark Christmas Movie Dream In The Town From One December Night

Many Hallmark fans know that the network's projects are often filmed in Canada, namely for tax purposes, but the feel-good holiday flicks occasionally take place in quaint, destination-friendly U.S. towns. This was the case for the 2021 release "One December Night," which was primarily filmed in Goshen, New York, though Newburgh and Poughkeepsie were also utilized.

The New York village provided the perfect festive backdrop for the movie, with its main street and town square being converted into a winter wonderland for several scenes. "Goshen is a wonderful and picturesque town," producer Tony Glazer told the Warwick Advertiser. "It perfectly fits in the Hallmark universe. It really was the perfect place for us."

While filmmakers did use a little movie magic to change some elements of Goshen for "One December Night," including blanketing the main street in Hallmark-staple faux snow before the winter months, fans can still check the charming village out to experience their Hallmark holiday movie dream.