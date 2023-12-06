Live Your Hallmark Christmas Movie Dream In The Town From One December Night
Many Hallmark fans know that the network's projects are often filmed in Canada, namely for tax purposes, but the feel-good holiday flicks occasionally take place in quaint, destination-friendly U.S. towns. This was the case for the 2021 release "One December Night," which was primarily filmed in Goshen, New York, though Newburgh and Poughkeepsie were also utilized.
The New York village provided the perfect festive backdrop for the movie, with its main street and town square being converted into a winter wonderland for several scenes. "Goshen is a wonderful and picturesque town," producer Tony Glazer told the Warwick Advertiser. "It perfectly fits in the Hallmark universe. It really was the perfect place for us."
While filmmakers did use a little movie magic to change some elements of Goshen for "One December Night," including blanketing the main street in Hallmark-staple faux snow before the winter months, fans can still check the charming village out to experience their Hallmark holiday movie dream.
Holiday tourists can visit these film-featured locations
If you're unfamiliar, "One December Night" stars Eloise Mumford and Brett Dalton as Quinn and Jason, former childhood friends turned talent managers tasked with reuniting their estranged fathers. Their dads, Steve (Bruce Campbell) and Mike (Peter Gallagher), made up one of the world's largest musical duos before unceremoniously splitting ten years prior.
The story takes place in the small town of Pineville, where the two musicians are scheduled to perform a holiday reunion special despite their unresolved history. According to The Chronicle, many of Goshen's real-life businesses can be spotted in the flick, including Bliss Boutique, The Computer Guy, and The Stagecoach Inn.
The inn was transformed into the Pineville Inn for "One December Night," which was a notable experience for owners Faith Ferguson and Ron Boire. "It's really exciting that we're going to see our property in a movie," Ferguson said to the Time Hearld-Record prior to the film's debut. "Everyone was very professional and a pleasure to work with. I would absolutely do it again."
A Newburgh house also provided an important backdrop
While many notable locations in "One December Night" were captured in Goshen, the New York town of Newburgh also served as a major backdrop. In the movie, Peter Gallagher's character Mike has retreated to a house called "Big Red" in the years since his split from his musical partner. While the house contains a lot of happy memories for the four main characters, its real-life location is actually a historic property.
Nicknamed "The Big House," the house featured in "One December Night" is a short-term rental location located on the Hudson River. Following the movie's premiere in 2021, the homeowner took to Instagram to share some photos captured during the flick's filming. "Now that #onedecembernight has premiered, I'm allowed to show how incredible #thebighousenewburgh AKA Big Red looked during filming," they captioned a snapshot of the property decorated in holiday lighting.
The homeowner also took a moment to shout out the cast and crew, thanking them for taking good care of the property during filming. For those looking to live their Hallmark Christmas movie dreams in upstate New York, this Newburgh location is definitely a stop to consider.