Sandra Day O'Connor, First Female Supreme Court Justice, Dead At 93

Sandra Day O'Connor, who served as the first woman to ever sit on the Supreme Court, died at age 93 on December 1, per NBC News. A statement from the court confirmed O'Connor's death was due to advanced dementia, and came after a respiratory illness.

O'Connor paved the way for other women to join the Supreme Court, including Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who was the second woman to become a justice (via PBS). O'Connor and Ginsberg sat on opposite sides of the aisle, but they rallied together to support one another regardless of political party. Though O'Connor was a conservative, she often voted in alignment with more liberal judges. Upon her retirement in 2005, many were afraid a new justice would be appointed who would overturn Roe v. Wade (via History).

"We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education," Chief Justice John Roberts said in SCOTUS' statement announcing O'Connor's death. "And we celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot." O'Connor is survived by three sons, and leaves a lasting legacy as a history-making judge.